Preview: Cincinnati at Houston

Two teams off to undefeated starts in American Athletic Conference action face off Tuesday when Cincinnati visits Houston. The Bearcats, coming off a road upset of No. 22 Memphis, and the Cougars are 2-0 and tied with defending national champion Louisville for first place after one week of AAC play. Houston, the surprise team of the trio based on preseason projections, could become a title contender because after Cincinnati, the Cougars have nine days to prepare for a road game at No. 8 Louisville.

This is the third game in seven days for Cincinnati. The Bearcats have won six straight and ended Memphis’ 21-game winning streak in conference play and 18-game home winning streak with another strong defensive effort. The 69-53 victory was the worst conference home loss since 1999 for Memphis, which shot just 33 percent for the game and 24.3 percent in the second half.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT CINCINNATI (13-2, 2-0 AAC): Senior guard Sean Kilpatrick,a preseason first team all-AAC pick, is on the radar of NBA teams and leads the conference in scoring (18.6) and 3-pointers (2.4 per game). Another senior - 6-8, 240-pound forward Justin Jackson - was named the AAC Player of the Week for the third straight week Monday after averaging 15 points, seven rebounds, six blocks and three steals in victories over Memphis and Southern Methodist. The Bearcats lead the AAC and are sixth in the country in scoring defense (56.3) and are limiting opponents to 38.1 percent shooting - 18th in the nation.

ABOUT HOUSTON (10-5, 2-0): The Cougars are tied for first despite the fact two starting guards, 6-7 Danuel House (15.6), the Conference USA Freshman of the Year last season, and point guard L.J. Rose (10.1), have been sidelined with injuries as well as key reserve forward J.J. Richardson. House has been sidelined for more than a month following knee surgery while Rose, a transfer from Baylor, and Richardson have both are battling foot injuries. Junior forward TaShawn Thomas leads the Cougars, averaging 17.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati has held its last 22 opponents to less than 70 points, the nation’s longest active streak.

2. The Bearcats hold a 22-1 series edge over the Cougars, including 11-1 in Houston.

3. Kilpatrick needs 277 points to join Oscar Robertson (2,973 from 1958-60) as the only players in school history to score 2,000 points in a career.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 61, Houston 55