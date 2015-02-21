Preview: Cincinnati at Houston

Cincinnati and Houston will try to shake off some recent tough losses when they meet Saturday night in an American Athletic Conference game in Houston. The Bearcats have lost a season-high three straight, the last two by a combined three points. Houston has dropped four in a row, the last two by two points apiece, dropping the Cougars into last place in conference play.

Cincinnati lost 59-57 on Wednesday when Xavier freshman Trevon Bluiett made two free throws with 11.5 seconds left for a one-point lead, the Bearcats missed a long jumper on the other end and Xavier tacked on one more free throw with a half-second left to seal the victory. Four days earlier, Cincinnati lost by a point on a 30-footer buzzer beater by Tulane. The score wasn’t nearly as close when the Bearcats met Houston last month in Cincinnati, as the Cougars lost by 13 points.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT CINCINNATI (17-9, 8-5 American): The Bearcats don’t have a player averaging double figures in scoring after Troy Caupain was held to a combined 14 points in the last two games to drop his scoring average to 9.9. Gary Clark picked up some of the slack in the loss to Xavier, scoring a season-high 14 points, and fellow forward Octavius Ellis scored 15 and 11 in the last two games to inch his scoring average to 9.5. Both players made all three of their field goal attempts in the first meeting against Houston, so look for the Bearcats to try and get the ball in their hands more often.

ABOUT HOUSTON (9-16, 1-12): Jherrod Stiggers, the leading scorer for the Cougars at 14.4 points, was suspended for last weekend’s loss to UCF and didn’t start the following game against USF, when he finished 2-for-9 with six points. He had his worst game of the season against Cincinnati last month, scoring three points on 1-for-8 from the field, so he could be itching for a breakout performance if given the opportunity. He has scored at least 20 points six times this season, but only twice in conference play.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati hasn’t lost four in a row since the last four games of the 2008-09 season.

2. The Bearcats have limited nine of their last 10 opponents to under 60 points.

3. Houston has lost 13 straight against the Bearcats.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 65, Houston 58