Preview: Cincinnati at Houston

Cincinnati and host Houston need a win Thursday as the American Athletic Conference regular season heads to a wild finish. The Bearcats are on the NCAA Tournament bubble while the Cougars are considered a long shot, but both teams can improve their conference tournament seed in the final week.

The Bearcats have won eight of 10 and start the week one game back of SMU and Temple. Those three teams each have two games this week, with SMU finishing at Cincinnati. Houston, which sits one-half game behind Cincinnati, is playing its season finale and can finish anywhere in the league’s top six by the time the week is over. The Bearcats lead the series 27-1 and have won 15 straight since a road loss in 1973.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT CINCINNATI (21-8, 11-5 AAC): Troy Caupain leads the defensive-minded Bearcats with 12.1 points while Gary Clark adds 10.9 points and a team-best 8.7 rebounds. Cincinnati might be without two starters as coach Mick Cronin doesn’t want to risk re-injury to guard Farad Cobb (knee) or forward Shaq Thomas (groin). Freshman Jacob Evans (7.8 points, 4.2 rebounds) was named the league’s rookie of the week after scoring a career-high 18 points Saturday while starting in place of Thomas.

ABOUT HOUSTON (21-8, 11-6): Rob Gray Jr. (16.4 points) is close to becoming the Cougars’ first league scoring champion since Aubrey Coleman led Conference USA - and the nation - with 25.6 points in 2009-10. Damyean Dotson (13.9 points) was named the league’s player of the week after averaging 19.5 points on 66.7 percent shooting and 10 rebounds in two wins last week. Senior forward Devonta Pollard adds 14.0 points and 5.7 rebounds for Houston, which has also won eight of its last 10.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati has held its last five opponents to 59.4 points and leads the AAC in blocked shots (5.3), steals (7.9), turnover margin (plus-3.9) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.5) in conference games.

2. A win would give the Cougars their most league victories since going 13-1 in the Southwest Conference during the 1989-90 season.

3. Houston G Galen Robinson Jr. is the sixth Cougars freshman to record at least 100 assists.

PREDICTION: Houston 68, Cincinnati 64