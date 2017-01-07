Preview: Cincinnati at Houston

No. 22 Cincinnati travels to Houston on Saturday in a key early battle in the AAC. The Bearcats were the preseason pick to win the conference, while the Cougars are off to a fast start at 3-0 in league play.

Houston has won six of seven and is coming off a 64-61 victory against Tulsa on Wednesday without Rob Gray (illness), the leading scorer in the AAC at 20.4 points. “The way Rob Gray’s playing, for them to win the other night without him is pretty impressive,” Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin told reporters. The Bearcats also have been pretty impressive while dismantling opponents on a five-game winning streak. Cincinnati is averaging a 26.6 margin of victory during its run, capped by a 92-56 win at home against Tulane on Sunday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT CINCINNATI (12-2, 2-0 AAC): The Bearcats are clicking offensively with at least 92 points in four of their past five games to rank second in the conference in scoring (80.1) and first in shooting percentage (49.1). Jacob Evans leads the way with 15.4 points, but Cincinnati seemingly gets a big contribution for a different player every game. It was Jarron Cumberland’s turn against Tulane as the freshman guard came off the bench to score a career-high 19 points in the rout.

ABOUT HOUSTON (12-3, 3-0): Gray’s status for Saturday’s game hadn’t been addressed as of Friday afternoon, but coach Kelvin Sampson is hopeful the junior guard and junior forward Devin Davis (injured right hand) can play after not having either against the Golden Hurricane. “Hopefully we can get Rob healthy for that and we’d like to have Devin healthy, too,” Sampson told reporters after Wednesday’s victory as he looked ahead to the showdown with the Bearcats. “We are playing against a really good team. We will come ready to play.” Junior guard Wes VanBeck helped pick up the slack against Tulsa with a career-high 16 points.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati senior G Troy Caupian needs five assists to pass Oscar Robertson (425 from 1958-60) for fifth place in school history.

2. Gray scored 13 points last year in a 69-56 victory in Houston, ending Cincinnati’s 15-game winning streak in the series — which the Bearcats lead 27-2.

3. Cougars senior G Damyean Dotson has scored in double figures in all but two games this season and is coming off a game-high 18 against Tulsa.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 84, Houston 81