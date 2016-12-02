Cincinnati pulls out OT victory over No. 19 Iowa State

Visiting Cincinnati put the brakes on Iowa State's high-powered offense on Thursday.

The Bearcats held the No. 19 Cyclones to 36.7 percent overall shooting and just 2 of-8 from the field in overtime in a 55-54 come-from-behind victory at Hilton Coliseum.

Cincinnati's Jacob Evans hit two free throws with 20 seconds left in the extra session to secure the win and snap the Cyclones' 37-game nonconference home winning streak.

"I thought we matched their toughness, I thought we could compete defensively, which we did," said Iowa State coach Steve Prohm. "My biggest concern was just getting good ball movement and doing a good job matching their matchup zone. ... There was a lot of times tonight we didn't have enough ball movement and player movement."

Iowa State entered Thursday averaging 88.3 points and 47.5 percent shooting from the field but couldn't top 50 points in regulation and managed just four in overtime.

"We had opportunities (in overtime)," said Prohm. "We weren't able to get a stop or two and (then) put them on the free-throw line."

The Bearcats (6-1) rallied from a four-point deficit to force the extra session.

Evans closed with 11 points while Kyle Washington had a game-high 13 points and 10 rebounds for Cincinnati. Kevin Johnson and Gary Clark also had 11 points.

Monte Morris scored a game-high 15 points, Matt Thomas had 13 while Darryl Bowie added 11 off the bench as the Cyclones (5-2) dropped their second straight.

"We've just got to be better," said Thomas, who added seven rebounds and five steals. "The late game was unacceptable. The way we weren't taking care of the ball, taking quick shots at times. Credit them. They slowed the game down."

Iowa State trailed 9-5 after less than six minutes in but rattled off 10 straight -- including a pair of Morris jumpers -- over a span of 6:05 for a 15-9 lead. Cincinnati replied with a 6-0 run to force a 15-15 tie with 8:22 showing after two Troy Caupain free throws.

The Bearcats then fell behind by as many as seven points but ignited a late run as Johnson's 3-pointer cut the deficit to 22-18 and went on to a 25-24 halftime lead thanks to Clark's putback with 18 seconds remaining.

The second half featured nine lead changes and five ties, including a final deadlock in regulation as Cincinnati scored the final four points -- including Clark's jumper to force a 50-50 tie with eight seconds showing to send the game into overtime.

Nazareth Mitrou-Long's potential 3-point try for the win went in-and-out.

Cincinnati went 22-of-62 (35.5 percent) from the field while Iowa State was 22-of-60 (36.7 percent). The Bearcats had an outsized 46-34 rebounding edge.

"They were tough to keep off the glass," Prohm said. "There were some big putbacks for them."

NOTES: Thursday's game was the second in a home-and-home series and sixth all-time meeting, but first in Ames. ... The Cyclones beat the Bearcats 81-79 victory last year in Cincinnati. ... G Monte Morris made his 93rd consecutive start on Thursday and leads Iowa State with a 16 points per game average. ... Cincinnati F Kyle Washington was named to the American Athletic Conference honor role for the second straight week after averaging 16.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in two games last week. ... The Bearcats host Bowling Green in a Sunday nonconference game. The Cyclones are idle until they host Omaha on Monday.