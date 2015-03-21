Preview: Cincinnati vs. Kentucky

Eighth-seeded Cincinnati gets a chance to be a giant killer when it takes on unbeaten and top-seeded Kentucky on Saturday in the NCAA Tournament round of 32 in Louisville, Ky. “We’ll go out there with a lot of confidence,” Bearcats guard Kevin Johnson told reporters. “We’ve got nothing to lose. That’s not a bad position to be in.” Cincinnati joins Kentucky among the top defenses in the country, but must deal with a balanced Wildcats squad that has won 35 games by an average of 21 points.

Freshman Karl-Anthony Towns recorded 21 points and 11 rebounds as Kentucky rolled over Hampton 79-56 and Cincinnati gutted out a 66-65 overtime triumph against Purdue in the second round Thursday. “I know they’re physical and they play tough,” Kentucky coach John Calipari told reporters of the Bearcats. “They’ve got guys that aren’t going to be afraid of us.” The Wildcats, who have four players 6-10 or taller, allow 54 points per game – third in the nation -- and their top five scorers average between 9.3 and 11.1 points.

TV: 2:40 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT CINCINNATI (23-10): The Bearcats, who have won six of their last seven games, give up an average of 55.6 points and limit opponents to 38.9 percent shooting while boasting a plus-4.4 rebound margin. Leading scorer Octavius Ellis (9.9) was ejected from the Purdue game for an elbow and the 6-10 junior, who shoots 56.5 percent from the field, must come up big against Kentucky’s mammoth front line. Guards Troy Caupain (9.5 points, 3.5 assists) and Farad Cobb (8.7 points) – who scored 14 Thursday – also contribute.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (35-0): Towns rebounded from making only three field goals combined in his previous two games to drain 8-of-12 from the field and produce his eighth double-double of the season on Thursday. Leading scorer Aaron Harrison (11.1) registered only three points on 0-of-5 shooting and backcourt mate Devin Booker (10.2) was 1-of-6 against Hampton. Andrew Harrison (9.3) picked up the slack with 14 points while fellow guard Tyler Ulis reached double figures for the sixth time this season with 11.

TIP-INS

1. Towns (83) and Willie Cauley-Stein (58) lead the way for Kentucky, which is second in the nation in blocked shots per game (6.9).

2. Cincinnati C Coreontae DeBerry scored 13 points against Purdue – his first double-figure performance of the season.

3. The Wildcats allow 35.3 percent field goal shooting overall and have held 12 opponents under 30 percent.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 76, Cincinnati 58