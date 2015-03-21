Kentucky toughs out win vs. Cincinnati

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Undefeated and No. 1-ranked Kentucky’s chase for perfection continues.

The Wildcats got 13 points from guard Aaron Harrison and limited No. 8 seed Cincinnati to 32 percent shooting in a 64-51 victory Saturday in a Midwest Region third-round game at KFC Yum! Center.

Forward Trey Lyles added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (36-0), who will play either West Virginia or Maryland in the Sweet 16 in Cleveland.

Guard Troy Caupain led the Bearcats (23-11) with 13 points.

“What I liked about this victory is that our guys proved you can still win even if you miss shots -- lots of shots,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said.

Kentucky shot just 37 percent (20 of 54) and was outrebounded 45-38, but the Wildcats took control of the physical game five minutes into the second half.

“This team has a will to win and can handle it when teams play physical against us,” Calipari said. “That is the way people came at us in the conference.”

Field goals by guard Devin Booker and forward Willie Cauley-Stein extended Kentucky’s lead to 39-32 with 14:36 remaining. Harrison’s 3-pointer with 11:53 to go gave the Wildcats a 42-34 advantage.

Two free throws by Lyles and Andrew Harrison’s layup with 9:26 to go pushed Kentucky’s lead to 46-35.

“We responded well to their toughness and physicality,” Aaron Harrison said. “We knew we had to make a run and make some big plays at the end of the first half.”

After struggling for almost 17 minutes, Kentucky finished the first half on a 10-0 run to lead 31-24.

Forward Shaq Thomas’ basket gave Cincinnati a 24-21 lead with 3:34 remaining in the half before the Wildcats began to look like the nation’s top-ranked team.

Booker’s layup with 3:13 on the clock began the 10-0 run, and then Cauley-Stein followed with a dunk and a free throw to give the Wildcats a 26-24 lead with 2:44 left.

Guard Tyler Ulis made a short jumper with 1:25 left in the half, and Aaron Harrison’s 3-pointer with 41 seconds remaining pushed Kentucky’s lead to 31-24.

“We did a good job of playing physical against them, and we had some success with our matchup zone, trying to keep them out of the paint,” said Cincinnati’s Thomas, who finished with 10 points and five rebounds. “They are beatable, but you can’t give them anything because they like to play in transition and get easy baskets.”

Cincinnati interim coach Larry Davis said the end of the half and free throw shooting -- Kentucky was 20 of 28 and Cincinnati was 9 of 14 -- were the differences in the game.

“A couple of those turnovers in the last three minutes of the first half deflated us, but we kept the pressure on them in the second half,” Davis said. “Had we made more free throws and a few more of those easy shots, it might have been close all the way to the end. When we got off the bus today, every guy on this team expected to win.”

The Wildcats made just 10 of 29 opening-half shots (34.5 percent) but outscored the Bearcats 9-0 from the free-throw line and outrebounded Cincinnati 19-15 before intermission.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored eight points, and Lyles and Aaron Harrison each added six in the first half. Center Coreontae DeBerry led the Bearcats with six.

“We knew they were going to be physical with us and try to push us, so we had to match their physicality,” Lyles said.

NOTES: Kentucky is in its 112th season of basketball and remains the national leader in total victories, with 2,176. ... Kentucky is making its nation-leading 54th NCAA Tournament appearance and has the all-time record for tournament victories, with 118. ... Kentucky has won 58 of its last 60 games as the nation’s No. 1 team. ... Cincinnati entered the tournament ranked sixth in the nation in scoring defense, allowing only 55.3 points per game. ... The Bearcats are one of 11 teams to appear in each of the past five NCAA Tournaments ... Kentucky is 28-10 against Cincinnati. The game Saturday was the first time the two had played since the 2005 NCAA Tournament, a game the Wildcats also won.