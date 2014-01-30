Preview: Cincinnati at Louisville

Even as it sits atop the standings and holds the best overall record in the league, No. 15 Cincinnati seems to be an afterthought in the American Athletic Conference title race. The Bearcats look to change that when they travel down I-71 and across the Ohio River to face No. 7 Louisville on Thursday. The Cardinals have won four straight since suffering their lone conference defeat against Memphis, and two of those victories have been 39-point blowouts.

The Bearcats were picked to finish fourth in the inaugural season of the American, but they’ve won 12 straight  including their first eight conference contests  to set up a showdown with the defending national champion Cardinals. “For us, I want our guys to embrace it,” Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin told reporters. “I think you have to remember these are college kids and they’ve earned the right to have a big game on a big night. ¦ This is one game I won’t have to worry about motivation and making sure my guys are ready to play.” The preseason league favorite, the Cardinals hope to get guard Chris Jones (11.3 points) back Thursday after missing three games with a strained oblique.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT CINCINNATI (19-2, 8-0 AAC): The Bearcats and their winning streak survived a scare in an 80-76 win at Temple on Sunday, getting a season-high 29 points from Sean Kilpatrick, the league’s leading scorer at 19.1 points per game. Kilpatrick is hardly a one-man show, but Cincinnati could be without a key member of its supporting cast with forward Justin Jackson nursing a sprained ankle suffered early in the Temple game. Jackson, the Bearcats’ top interior defender, ranks in the top 10 in the nation with 3.38 blocks per game and averages 11.1 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (17-3, 6-1): The Cardinals feed off their defensive pressure  the hallmark of coach Rick Pitino’s teams  averaging 10 steals and 21.9 points off turnovers while boasting a plus-6.8 average turnover margin. Louisville has five players averaging double-digit scoring, but the go-to guy is guard Russ Smith (18.1 points, 4.8 assists), who is shooting a blistering 61.3 percent from 3-point range in conference play and also leads the league with 2.4 steals per conference game. Forward Montrezl Harrell (12.1 points, 8.5 rebounds) has been a force lately with four double-doubles in the last five games and frontcourt mate Luke Hancock (10.8 points) has stepped up his production to 15.9 points per game in conference play.

TIP-INS

1. It’s the first meeting between the rivals when both are ranked in the top 15 since 1997.

2. Cincinnati had held 27 consecutive opponents under 70 points before giving up 76 to Temple. The Bearcats have allowed 70 or more only three times in their last 49 contests.

3. Smith needs four points to reach 1,600 in his career. He ranks 15th all-time at Louisville and is 18 points behind No. 14 Lancaster Gordon (1,614) and 28 behind No. 13 Marques Maybin (1,624).

PREDICTION: Louisville 71, Cincinnati 67