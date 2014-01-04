Preview: Cincinnati at Memphis

The Cincinnati Bearcats get their first taste of elite competition this season when they visit the 18th-ranked Memphis Tigers on Saturday afternoon. The Bearcats have bounced back nicely from losses to New Mexico and Xavier to win five straight, including a 65-57 triumph over Southern Methodist in their American Athletic Conference opener. Memphis is also playing well, having won three consecutive games after opening conference play with a 15-point victory over South Florida.

The Bearcats find themselves on the fringe of the Top 25, and beating Memphis would prove they are for real. For that to happen, they’ll need a better performance from leading scorer Sean Kilpatrick, who shot 5-for-25 in consecutive victories over Nebraska and SMU. They’ll also need a solid defensive effort against a Memphis team averaging 82.8 points and 16.9 assists.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CINCINNATI (12-2, 1-0 AAC): Bearcats head coach Mick Cronin has a theory as to why Kilpatrick struggled over the past two games. “My assessment (from the SMU game) was that he’s rushing his shot again,” Cronin told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “He looked like the guy from last year, shooting as if the ball’s on fire. You can’t make shots that way.” Despite his inaccuracy from the field, Kilpatrick has still managed to be productive, hitting 23-of-24 free throws against Nebraska and SMU.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (10-2, 1-0): Tigers head coach Josh Pastner was pleased with his team’s 8-for-20 performance from beyond the arc in the win over South Florida. “We made 3s,” he told reporters after the game. “That was a big thing. When you make 3s, coach looks good. Making 3-point shots are important.” Memphis is led by guard Joe Jackson, who averages 15.2 points and has hit double figures in 10 straight games.

TIP-INS

1. The Tigers are 6-0 at home, winning by an average of 23.3 points.

2. Cincinnati F Justin Jackson has recorded four or more blocked shots in four consecutive games.

3. Memphis shoots just 30.7 percent from beyond the arc even after its strong performance against South Florida.

PREDICTION: Memphis 81, Cincinnati 77