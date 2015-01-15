Preview: Cincinnati at Memphis

Two of the most athletic forwards in the American Athletic Conference square off Thursday when Cincinnati pays a visit to Memphis. The Bearcats’ leading scorer is junior Octavius Ellis, who averages 9.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocks while shooting 60.5 percent. His Tigers counterpart is no slouch, however, as sophomore Austin Nichols contributes a team-high 13 points, six rebounds and 3.5 blocks on average.

For this particular contest, Ellis is the headliner, as the Memphis native admits he would have loved to play for the Tigers. “I was a Memphis fan when I was growing up,” Ellis said, via Cincinnati.com. “Everybody from Memphis always had a dream of playing for Memphis.” Ellis was an All-American at Trinity Valley (Texas) Community College last season before arriving at Cincinnati, although he did check in with Memphis coach Josh Pastner first, only to find out that his playing time would be limited behind Nichols if he joined the Tigers.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT CINCINNATI (11-4, 2-1 AAC): The Bearcats had won four in a row prior to Saturday’s six-point loss at Connecticut in which Troy Caupain scored 14 points and Ellis contributed seven points, six rebounds and six blocks. Cincinnati is building a solid resume with wins over San Diego State, North Carolina State and SMU, but the team clearly can’t afford too many slip-ups in conference play if it hopes to reach the NCAA Tournament. Caupain (9.5 points) is second on the team in scoring, leads the squad with 3.5 assists and is seeking back-to-back games without a turnover for the first time this season.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (9-6, 2-2): The Tigers snapped a two-game skid their last time out, defeating Houston 62-44 behind Nichols’ 16 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Memphis also would love to get a similar performance from its bench, which produced 26 points, led by Kendren Johnson, who went 3-of-3 en route to 10 points. Avery Woodson is by far the Tigers’ best 3-point shooter, having made 40.6 percent of his 69 attempts, while freshman Markel Crawford was 2-of-3 from long range against Houston and scored a career-high 12 points.

TIP-INS

1. Nichols has registered at least three blocks in 10 of his last 11 games.

2. Cincinnati won last season’s meetings by 16 points and 13 points.

3. Bearcats F Gary Clark leads all AAC freshmen in rebounds (7.5), blocks (1.4), steals (1.2) and field goal percentage (50 percent).

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 66, Memphis 55