Preview: Cincinnati at Memphis

Cincinnati is quietly putting together a good season and the Bearcats look to win for the seventh time in eight games when they visit Memphis in Saturday’s American Athletic Conference tilt. The hot stretch has allowed Cincinnati to move into a tie with Temple for second place in the conference as the Bearcats chase their sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament bid.

Cincinnati defeated Memphis 76-72 on Jan. 21 when junior point guard Troy Caupain poured in a career-best 25 points. Caupain was in top form again on Thursday when he had 18 points and a career-high 10 assists as the Bearcats routed South Florida 88-57 to move closer to reaching their goal of winning the regular-season crown. “We have a secret goal for our team but I don’t even look at that,” Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin said afterward. “I don’t look at first place. We just have to win Saturday at Memphis.” The Tigers are in the midst of a down season and have lost four of their last five games after being drubbed 77-57 by Connecticut on Thursday.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CINCINNATI (17-6, 7-3 AAC): Caupain made it clear the Bearcats are exceptionally concerned about the Tigers despite their recent slide as they look to complete the regular-season sweep. “It’s a tough place to play for sure. One, it’s an NBA area so the depth perception is way different,” Caupain told reporters. “It’s definitely one of the toughest places to play in the conference.” Caupain (11.5 points, team-best 4.7 assists) is one of three Bearcats scoring in double digits, along with senior guard Farad Cobb (11.7) and sophomore forward Gary Clark (10.5 points, team-leading 8.5 rebounds).

ABOUT MEMPHIS (4-5, 13-9): Senior forward Trahson Burrell, who averages 10.1 points, will return against the Bearcats after missing the past 1 1/2 games for disciplinary reasons. Burrell scored a career-best 24 points in the first meeting with the Bearcats and provides the Tigers with strong firepower off the bench. Senior forward Shaq Goodwin averages a team-best 14.8 points to go with eight rebounds per outing, freshman forward Dedric Lawson averages 14 points and a team-high 8.8 rebounds and senior guard Ricky Tarrant Jr. averages 12.8 points.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati has won four of the past five meetings.

2. Memphis junior G Avery Woodson has twice made five 3-pointers this season - one occurrence came against the Bearcats when he scored 18 points.

3. Bearcats senior F Shaq Thomas (foot) was limited to 17 minutes on Thursday but is expected to be closer to full strength against the Tigers.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 71, Memphis 69