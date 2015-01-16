Memphis 63, Cincinnati 50: Austin Nichols recorded 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks as the Tigers posted an American Athletic Conference victory over the visiting Bearcats.

Avery Woodson contributed 14 points on 4-of-7 3-point shooting for Memphis (10-6, 3-2), which has won two in a row following a two-game skid. Kedren Johnson added 13 points and five assists off the Tigers’ bench.

Troy Caupain paced the Bearcats (11-5, 2-2) with 14 points, while Gary Clark pitched in seven points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Deshaun Morman notched 11 points in a reserve role for Cincinnati, which has dropped two straight following a four-game winning streak.

Nichols led all players with 11 first-half points, including a dunk during an 11-2 run to end the half as Memphis carried a 32-24 edge into the break. The Tigers did not make a field goal for the first 4 1/2 minutes of the second half as the Bearcats climbed back into the game, getting as close as 33-32 on Kevin Johnson’s layup with about 16 minutes left.

The Tigers’ lead was 45-41 when Calvin Godfrey made back-to-back buckets and Nichols converted a pair of layups shortly thereafter to create a double-digit cushion. Kedren Johnson accounted for the bulk of the offense for Memphis in the waning minutes, contributing four foul shots and a pair of layups to keep the hosts comfortably ahead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cincinnati committed 12 turnovers in the first half and 20 for the game. ... Cincinnati F Octavius Ellis, a Memphis native who entered as the Bearcats’ leading scorer, fouled out with just under three minutes left after scoring two points on 1-of-5 shooting. ... Kedren Johnson has scored 23 points on 6-of-7 shooting over the last two games.