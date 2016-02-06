Memphis Tigers 63, Cincinnati Bearcats 59

Forwards Dedric Lawson and Shaq Goodwin each scored 20 points and Memphis survived a frantic final 14 seconds to defeat the Cincinnati Bearcats 63-59 on Saturday at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn.

The Tigers, who opened up a double-digit first-half lead, survived a furious comeback attempt spearheaded by Bearcats guard Troy Caupain.

Guard Avery Woodson sank two free throws with six seconds left to secure the win for Memphis (14-9, 5-5 American).

Before then, Caupain scored 12 second-half points as the Bearcats (17-7, 7-4) overcame a 39-24 halftime deficit to get within striking distance late.

Cincinnati almost completed the comeback and narrowed the deficit to two at 50-48 with guard Coreontae DeBerry’s free throw with just over seven minutes remaining. A layup by Lawson put the Tigers back up by four and the score remained at 52-48 until Goodwin sank a pair of free throws with about 3 1/2 minutes to go to give the Tigers a six-point cushion.

The Bearcats closed to within two with forward Gary Clark’s dunk making the score 61-59. But Woodson closed the out the scoring and the Bearcats at the same time.

Caupain led the Bearcats with 17 points. Clark added 15 and 14 rebounds.

The Bearcats’ offense, averaging 75.1 points per game, couldn’t get untracked in the first half and didn’t score until the 16:51 mark. Lawson and Goodwin combined to score 17 of the first 22 Memphis points as the Tigers raced out to a 22-13 lead midway through the first.

The Bearcats opened the second half on an 8-0 run to slice the lead to 39-32. Goodwin ended the drought at the16:37 mark, but guard Farad Cobb’s 3-point jumper pulled Cincinnati to within six at 41-35.

The Bearcats had won four straight including a 76-72 win over the Tigers on Jan. 21. Memphis had lost four of its past five games.