Mississippi 66, Cincinnati 54: Stefan Moodyscored a season-high 26 points and the Rebels’ zone defense stymied the Bearcatsin the Emerald Coast Classic championship game in Niceville, Fla.

Ladarius White added nine points and JarvisSummers had eight for Ole Miss (5-1), which has won five straight games since aseason-opening overtime loss to Charleston Southern. Moody, a former FloridaAtlantic standout who brought a 10.4 season scoring average and 33.3 shootingpercentage into the contest, hit 9-of-17 shots, including 3-of-7 3-pointers,and 5-of-6 free throws to earn tournament MVP honors and offset a quiet nightfrom Summers, the team’s leading scorer, who dished out a game-high fiveassists.

Octavius Ellis (13 points), Gary Clark (12) andDeshaun Morman (11) scored in double digits for Cincinnati (5-1), which hadallowed an average of 49.6 points over its first five contests. The Bearcats,who matched their season high by scoring 69 points in their 18-point semifinalwin over Middle Tennessee on Friday, shot a season-low 30.4 percent from the floor, including 2-of-19 from 3-point range.

The Rebels took a 30-25 lead into the second half, and Moody scored eight immediate points on a pair of treys and a layup to pushthe lead to double digits. Cincinnati was only able to get as close as 11 therest of the way, with the Rebels’ biggest lead coming at 56-35 with a littleless than eight minutes remaining.

Ole Miss took its first lead at 10-9 on White’s3-pointer with the little more than 14 minutes to play in the first half. The Bearcats struggledagainst the Rebels’ 2-3 zone for the much of the first half, shooting only11-of-33 from the floor and 1-of-9 from 3-point range, but remained close witha 12-6 advantage on the offensive glass.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ole Miss is 18-6 in regular-season tournaments in coach Andy Kennedy’s nineseasons, including two other championships in the 2013 Barclays Center Classicand the 2007 San Juan Shootout. … Paced by Clark’s game-high 12 rebounds, Cincinnati finished with a 43-31 advantage onthe glass and is 5-0-1 in the rebounding battle this season. … Kennedy wasan assistant at Cincinnati for four years before serving the 2005-06 season asthe Bears’ interim coach prior to taking over at Mississippi.