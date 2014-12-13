Preview: Cincinnati at Nebraska

Nebraska’s success at home in 2013-14 fueled an unexpected run to the NCAA Tournament, but its fortunes at Pinnacle Bank Arena have taken a turn for the worse during the past week. After going 19-1 in their first 20 games at their second-year venue, the Cornhuskers hope to avoid three straight home losses Saturday when they host Cincinnati. Nebraska went 15-1 at home last season, but has already doubled that loss total following defeats Sunday to Creighton and Wednesday to Incarnate Word.

The Cornhuskers failed to execute in the second half of both games, giving away a double-digit first-half lead Sunday before All-Big Ten performer Terran Petteway threw the ball away on a late inbounds play to set up Incarnate Word for the game-winning jumper with 2.7 seconds left Wednesday. The Bearcats will be playing their first true road game of the season, although they split a pair of neutral-site games in late November with Middle Tennessee and Ole Miss. Cincinnati has won all four meetings with Nebraska and soundly defeated the Cornhuskers last year, but has not played in 10 days since cruising past Stony Brook 78-52 on Dec. 2.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT CINCINNATI (6-1): Coach Mick Cronin called his team’s effort against Stony Brook “their best, by far” as the Bearcats built their biggest halftime lead (15) and established their largest margin of victory of the season. Cincinnati matched a season high with eight blocks, dished out a season-high 17 assists and outscored the Seawolves 21-5 in points off turnovers after entering the contest with a mere 10.7-9.7 average edge in the category. Forward Gary Clark, who ranks first in the conference and fifth in the nation in rebounding (8.1) among freshmen, was named the American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week on Monday.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (5-3): Since averaging 23.5 points on 68.2 percent shooting over his first four games, second-leading scorer Shavon Shields (18.3 points) has been wildly inconsistent over his last four games, averaging 13 points on 42.9 percent shooting. Walter Pitchford – a 6-10 forward – is experiencing his own shooting woes from long range after finishing seventh in the Big Ten in 3-point accuracy at 41.7 last year, connecting at a 27-percent clip this season. The Cornhuskers will be without 6-9, 247-pound center Moses Abraham, who fractured a hand in practice Tuesday and is expected to miss to miss two to three weeks.

TIP-INS

1. Saturday will mark the beginning of a stretch in which Cincinnati will play three straight – and five out of six – opponents that qualified for the NCAA Tournament last year.

2. Petteway (20.6 points) and Shields are averaging a combined 38.9 points. In Nebraska’s 119-year history, only five duos have totaled more than 36.

3. The Bearcats have committed 11 or fewer turnovers in each of their past four contests after recording 17 or more in two of their first three.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 62, Cincinnati 58