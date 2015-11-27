Preview: Cincinnati vs. Nebraska

Undefeated Cincinnati is starting to draw somenational attention. The 5-0 Bearcats have climbed into the top 25 this week atNo. 24 heading into Friday’s semifinal matchup against Nebraska in BarclaysCenter Classic in Brooklyn.

Still, coach Mick Cronin insisted he has other mattersto concern himself with when asked about the ranking in a recent newsconference. “I couldn’t care less,”Cronin said following the Bearcats’ 64-49 home win over Southeastern Louisianaon Tuesday night. “If you want to know why, look every year at the top 25 andcompare it to the NCAA seeding. ... It tells you how off they are and howlittle they (the rankings) mean. Now the top four are probably the top four,but the rest of it doesn’t matter.” The Cornhuskers, meanwhile, arebringing a three-game win streak to Brooklyn, and coach Tim Miles is hoping histeam learned some lessons from its last loss and previous matchup with a top-25team – an 87-63 defeat against then-No. 11 Villanova on Nov. 17. “We’ll be readyfor Cincinnati, and if we’re not, it’s going to be a bloodbath,” Miles toldreporters following a 67-44 victory Tuesday over visiting Arkansas-Pine Bluff. “...Their press is really difficult to go against, (and) I would say it’s likeVillanova’s on steroids. ... That will be great for this team to see who stepsup to the challenge.”

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT CINCINNATI (5-0): The Bearcats’ 15-pointwin Tuesday easily was their tightest game of the season after having won theirfirst four contests by an average of 42.3 points. Cincinnati’s 89.8 scoringaverage ranks 20th nationally, and the Bearcats are doing it withdepth with their top eight players averaging between 7.2 and 13.6 points.Senior guard Farad Cobb is leading the way with 13.6 points but failed to reachdouble digits Tuesday for the first time this season, scoring only two on1-for-4 shooting.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (4-1): Since losing to Villanova,the Cornhuskers have reeled off three straight wins by an average of 21.7points. Four of Nebraska’s top five scorers are newcomers, including shootingguard Andrew White III, a transfer from Kansas pacing the team with 16.2 points.Forward Shavon Shields is averaging 14.2 points and a team-high 5.6 rebounds,while freshmen Glynn Watson Jr. and Jack McVeigh have provided productive depth,averaging a combined 16.6 points off the bench.

TIP-INS

1. This will be the third straight season theteams have met with Nebraska posting a 56-55 double-overtime home win lastseason.

2. Forwards Gary Clark and Octavius Ellis areaveraging a combined 20.6 points and 15 rebounds for the Bearcats, who areoutrebounding opponents by an average of 12 per outing and rank thirdnationally with 13 steals per game.

3. George Washington (5-0) and Tennessee (4-1)will meet in Friday’s second game in Brooklyn with the championship andthird-place games set for Saturday.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 76, Nebraska 60