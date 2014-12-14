(Updated: CORRECTS Caupain assists in graph 3)

Nebraska 56, Cincinnati 55 (2 OT): Benny Parker’s go-ahead floater in the lane with 1:12 left in the second overtime proved to be the difference as the Cornhuskers snapped a two-game home losing streak.

The Bearcats jumped ahead 55-52 on Kevin Johnson’s 3-pointer with 3:42 to go in the second overtime, but Tai Webster countered with a pair of free throws at the 2:08 mark to close the gap. Parker, who finished with six points, drove the lane for the game-winning bucket after Webster extended the possession with an offensive rebound and Cincinnati was unable to foul after Shavon Shields collected the rebound on Johnson’s missed 3-point attempt with four seconds left.

Terran Petteway tallied 13 points and nine boards before fouling out in the first overtime and Shields added 13 points and seven boards for Nebraska (6-3), which overcame a season-high 22 turnovers and defeated the Bearcats for the first time in five tries. Troy Caupain contributed 13 points, six assists and five steals as Cincinnati (6-2) fell in its first true road contest of the season.

The Bearcats missed 15 of their first 18 field-goal attempts while Walter Pitchford scored eight of his nine points during a game-opening 19-6 surge as Nebraska assumed control early. The Cornhuskers went nearly nine minutes without a field goal in the second half before Webster’s 3-pointer with 2:57 remaining in regulation ended the drought and the game went into overtime when neither team could get a shot off over the final 4.2 seconds.

Cincinnati appeared primed to win in the first extra period after two foul shots from Caupain gave the Bearcats a 51-48 edge with 26 seconds to go, but Webster hit two free throws before Jermaine Sanders missed the back end of a one-and-one and fouled Shields, who drained two more free throws. The Bearcats were unable to convert two late free throws or any of their final five shots in the second overtime, allowing the Cornhuskers to pull it out.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nebraska (2-of-8) and Cincinnati (2-of-9) combined to shoot 23.5 percent from the field after regulation. … Cincinnati narrowly missed a season low by shooting 31.7 percent, while Nebraska countered with a season-low 32.7 effort from the field. … Webster was 4-of-26 beyond the arc for the season prior to his go-ahead 3-pointer late in the second half.