No. 24 Cincinnati 65, Nebraska 61

In what easily was their toughest test yet, the 24th-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats stayed unbeaten with a 65-61 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

After giving up a few quick baskets to start the game, Nebraska (4-2) controlled a one-possession lead for the remainder of the first half after jumper by forward Shavon Shields gave the Cornhuskers a 14-13 lead.

Cincinnati (6-0) tied it three times, with the third of those being the last score of the half. Guard Kevin Johnson’s three-pointer sent the game into the half tied at 25.

Cincinnati finally gained a significant lead five minutes into the second half after five straight points were scored by senior forward Shaq Thomas, who had 14 points and four rebounds on the night.

Only once did Nebraska regain that lead over the next eight minutes, and with 7:23 to go, the Huskers gained a 49-47 lead after a threeof free throws by junior guard Tai Webster.

Webster led all scorers with 21 points for the game. He made two of his three three-point attempts on the night.

Nebraska never led again, as Cincinnati regained the lead a few minutes later and never let it go from there.

Nebraska cut the margin to three on a Webster layup with nine seconds left, but couldn’t get any closer.

Leading the way for Cincinnati were Thomas and junior guard Troy Caupain, who led all Bearcats scorers with 17 points while shooting 4-for-8 from three-point range.

Cincinnati’s next match-up will be against Butler on Wednesday, while the Cornhuskers will look to rebound against 15th-ranked Miami at home on Tuesday.