Preview: Cincinnati at New Mexico

Unbeaten Cincinnati faces its first big test Saturday when the Bearcats visit New Mexico, which is off to a 6-1 start under first-year coach Craig Neal. Cincinnati’s pressure defense forced at least 20 turnovers in each of its last four games, including 22 in Tuesday’s 36-point win over South Carolina Upstate. The Bearcats need another stellar defensive effort against New Mexico big men Alex Kirk and Cameron Bairstow, who combined for 29 points in Wednesday’s 79-70 win over New Mexico State.

Senior guard Sean Kilpatrick averages a team-high 19.7 points for the Bearcats, who look to build on their strong performance from Tuesday when they held USC Upstate to 26.2 percent shooting in the second half. “For 40 minutes that was our best collective effort of the season,” said coach Mick Cronin. “Our passing was as good as it’s been all year.” New Mexico, which has won three straight following a 16-point loss to Massachusetts, enters Saturday’s matchup riding an 11-game home winning streak.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT CINCINNATI (7-0): Point guard was an area of concern after losing all-time steals leader Cashmere Wright to graduation, but junior Ge’Lawn Guyn and freshman Troy Caupain have proven to be capable replacements. Guyn and Caupain each scored a career-high 15 points on Tuesday, and Guyn is averaging 11 points while shooting 55.6 percent from the field over the last three games. The Bearcats can’t match the Lobos’ size near the basket, but 6-8 forward Justin Jackson has played well while averaging 10.7 points and 6.7 rebounds.

ABOUT NEW MEXICO (6-1): The Lobos have picked up where they left off last season, when they won the Mountain West and earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. Four of the five starters have returned from that squad, including senior guard Kendall Williams, who averages a team-high 20.4 points and leads the conference with six assists per game. As good as the trio of Kirk, Bairstow and Williams has been, the Lobos need more production from starting guards Hugh Greenwood and Cleveland Thomas.

TIP-INS

1. New Mexico is 95-11 at The Pit since the 2007-08 season.

2. Cincinnati is 48-2 over its last 50 games when scoring at least 70 points.

3. Kilpatrick and Kirk were teammates this summer for USA Basketball at the World University Games in Kazan, Russia.

PREDICTION: New Mexico 81, Cincinnati 77