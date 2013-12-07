(Updated: CORRECTS to 15:01 in graph 4)

New Mexico 63, Cincinnati 54: Cameron Bairstow scored 24 points and grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds as the Lobos handed the visiting Bearcats their first loss.

Alex Kirk collected 15 points and six rebounds and Kendall Williams added 10 points for New Mexico (7-1), which has won four straight following a 16-point loss to Massachusetts. The Lobos shot 50 percent and dominated the paint while extending their home winning streak to 12 games.

Sean Kilpatrick scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and Troy Caupain added 11 points for Cincinnati (7-1), which trailed 27-20 at the break after shooting 26.7 percent from the field. Kilpatrick missed 13 of his 18 shots and went 1-for-7 from 3-point range.

Cincinnati cut the deficit to 35-33 with 15:01 remaining on two Kilpatrick free throws before New Mexico answered with an 8-2 run. Bairstow, an Australian native celebrating his birthday with his parents in the crowd for the first time, scored seven straight points to put the Lobos ahead by 12 with just under five minutes to play.

Justin Jackson battled foul trouble and finished with 10 points for Cincinnati, which used 12 players in the game’s first 12 minutes. New Mexico held Cincinnati’s starting frontline players to a combined total of 14 points and improved to 96-11 at The Pit since the 2007-08 season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kilpatrick moved into 10th place on Cincinnati’s all-time scoring list with 1,601 points, passing Lloyd Batts and Darnell Burton. … The Bearcats were 12-0 last season before losing 55-54 to the Lobos in Cincinnati. … Massachusetts, which handed New Mexico its only loss on Nov. 22, improved to 8-0 on Saturday with a 105-96 win over Brigham Young.