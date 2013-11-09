Cincinnati 74, North Carolina Central 61: Sean Kilpatrick scored 22 points and the host Bearcats pulled away in the season opener for both teams.

Titus Rubles and Jermaine Sanders chipped in 13 points apiece for Cincinnati (1-0). Justin Jackson had eight points and three blocks off the bench.

Jeremy Ingram scored 27 points to lead the Eagles (0-1). Jay Copeland was the only other player in double figures with 11.

The Bearcats carried a 40-26 lead into halftime but a three-point play by Alfonzo Houston less than six minutes into the second half pulled North Carolina Central within 10 points. Kilpatrick responded with a layup and a jumper and soon added a 3-pointer to make it 60-45 with 11:11 remaining.

The Eagles crawled to within 66-59 on a Copeland free throw with 6:04 left but never got any closer. An 8-0 run - highlighted by a three-point play by Sanders - made it 72-59 with 2:09 to go.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kilpatrick recorded his 19th career 20-point game. ... NC Central was 3-for-14 from beyond the arc. ... This was the first meeting between the programs.