Preview: Cincinnati vs. Penn State

Cincinnati and Penn State each represented itself well in its first opportunity against a ranked opposition, but both fell short of the mark Saturday. One day later, the 25th-ranked Bearcats and Nittany Lions hope to rebound when they meet for only the second time - and first since 1973 - in the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament in Uncasville, Conn.

Despite establishing a 11-point lead early in the second half, Cincinnati shot 33.3 percent from the field after the break and was unable to put away No. 22 Rhode Island before falling 76-71 in a game played about 40 miles away from the Rams' campus in Kingston. The loss was a bitter pill to swallow for Jacob Evans and Kyle Washington, who scored 25 and 23, respectively, in defeat. Although Penn State fell to No. 1 Duke 78-68 in the first game of the day, legendary Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski was quick to praise the young Nittany Lions, who are relying heavily on three freshmen to carry the scoring load, telling reporters: “I think they’re going to be really good, that’s why I think it’s a big win for us." Penn State coach Patrick Chambers expressed similar thoughts, telling reporters: "We took another step today; we got better. It's a process that's going to take some time, but we're going to eventually get there."

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CINCINNATI (2-1): Evans (20.7 points) caught fire with a career-high 26 points in the Bearcats' first-round NCAA Tournament loss last March and hasn't slowed down much since, scoring at least 19 in every game this season while shooting 62.9 percent from the field, including 8-for-20 beyond the arc. Washington added 12 boards to his career-high point total for his second double-double of the season, matching the number he had as a sophomore prior to transferring from North Carolina State. Preseason All-American Athletic Conference Player of the Year selection Troy Caupain (10 points per game, 5.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.8 steals) struggled from the field (4-of-15) Saturday after connecting on seven of his first 14 attempts in the first two contests.

ABOUT PENN STATE (2-2): Guard Tony Carr led all scorers with 20 points Saturday and has drilled exactly two 3-pointers in every game so far while connecting on all 10 of his free-throw attempts. Fellow freshman Lamar Stevens uncharacteristically took only two foul shots after attempting 25 over his first three contests, although the 6-7 forward rejected a season-high three shots before fouling out in 31 minutes. Yet another freshman, 6-9 forward Mike Watkins, did not block a shot for the first time all year and had easily his worst game as a Nittany Lion, picking up three fouls in only 10 minutes of action, finishing with only four points and three rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. A freshman has led the Nittany Lions in scoring in each contest.

2. Cincinnati has recorded 22 blocks and 27 steals through three contests.

3. Penn State has been outrebounded in every game this season.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 73, Penn State 70