Cincinnati rebounds to top Penn State

UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- What a difference a day made for Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin.

Saturday, when his No. 24 Bearcats had dropped a 76-71 decision to No. 21 Rhode Island, Cronin was snippy after the game, making it clear he wasn't happy with the way his team had played -- and with at least one of the questions thrown his way.

Sunday was better, thanks to a 71-50 Cincinnati win over Penn State in the consolation game of the Naismith Hall of Fame Tipoff.

"We had some talks. You try to win with jump shots, you're not going to make the NCAA Tournament," Cronin said. "If we make the NCAA Tournament, (it's) because we understand HOW to make the tournament. You gotta play defense, you gotta rebound, you gotta do it with toughness.

"You can't try to win with jump shots. Jump shots, they come and go ... we got away from our identity in the second half (Saturday). ... It's like the fallacy of the Golden State Warriors. Their threes don't beat you, it's the layups when they spread you out. The layups beat you."

No such problem for Cronin on Sunday, when Cincinnati (3-1) used an 18-0 run in the first half to bury the young Nittany Lions (2-3) -- the Bearcats going wire to wire for the win.

Kyle Washington, a transfer from North Carolina State, scored 16 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, Jacob Evans added 16 points and Troy Caupain 12 for Cincinnati, which by as many as 26 points in the easy win over the Big Ten opponent.

Shep Garner led the young Nittany Lions (2-3) with 20 points, while Tony Carr scored 10.

"That's a good, tough, physical team," said Penn State coach Patrick Chambers. "I was worried coming into this game, after playing and competing so hard (losing to Duke) yesterday, and having such a quick turn and playing an older team ... we really didn't respond in that first four to eight minutes.

"But we'll watch the film. And we'll learn from this, and we'll only continue the process of getting our guys better."

Penn State starts two true and one redshirt freshman. They are also missing sophomore Josh Reaves, out with a lower leg injury after averaging 6.4 points and 3.7 rebounds in 23.8 minutes per game as a freshman.

After being out-rebounded 39-30 and surrendering 16 offensive rebounds to Rhode Island, Cincinnati out-boarded Penn State 41-23. The Bearcats limited the Nittany Lions, who had 19 turnovers (15 in the first half) leading to 17 points, to three offensive boards.

"Cincinnati took us out of our rhythm," said Chambers. "They didn't even press us in the first half and we had 15 turnovers, Any time you turn it over 15 times in the first half that's not a good formula."

Washington, who was 7-for-16 from the floor, had 39 points and 27 rebounds in the two games at the Mohegan Sun Arena, as he gets used to playing more minutes after inconsistent time at NC State and then sitting out a year.

"I recruited the heck out of Kyle," said Chambers.

Washington said the players got the coach's message and knew what they had to do Sunday.

"We have to be focused on playing as a unit," he said. "I'm not saying it because it sounds good, but we have to keep on working."

Evans scored 41 points and was 14-for-21 from the floor in the two games.

Caupain, the American Athletic Conference preseason co-player of the year, continued to have shooting problems. After going 4-for-15 from the floor in Saturday's loss, he was 5-for-12 Sunday. He was 3-for-10 from 3-point range in the two games.

Garner scored 15 points in Saturday's loss to Duke and went 7-for-14 from the floor, 1-for-5 from behind the arc, Sunday.

NOTES: Penn State won the only previous meeting between the two schools way back on Dec. 29, 1973. ... The Nittany Lions host Colgate Wednesday night and begin Big Ten play Jan. 1 at Rutgers, while the Bearcats host Samford and Lipscomb this week -- and open AAC action at Temple Dec. 28. ... Penn State came into the game with four starters averaging in double figures, led by G Tony Carr and freshman F Lamar Stevens, both at 16 points per game.