Cincinnati shoots past No. 23 SMU

DALLAS -- The Cincinnati Bearcats are not the best shooting team in the American Athletic Conference, but that was hard to tell Thursday night.

Forward Jermaine Sanders scored a game-high 15 points and added a team-high nine rebounds for the Bearcats, who blistered SMU from the field while upsetting the No. 23 Mustangs 62-54 in a physical AAC game at Moody Coliseum.

Guards Farad Cobb and Troy Caupain each added 14 for the Bearcats, who hit 56.8 percent of their field-goal attempts. Cincinnati’s defense put the screws to SMU, outscoring the home team by 13 in the second half while snapping the Mustangs’ eight-game winning streak.

Cobb and Caupain each hit two free throws in the final minute for the Bearcats, who had more turnovers than shot attempts in the first half.

”We kept defending and rebounding when our offense was terrible,“ Cincinnati interim coach Larry Davis said. ”I wrote mental toughness on the board tonight and thought that would be as important as physical toughness because I knew it was going to be a war.

“We had to stay together.”

The loss was SMU’s third in its past 34 home games.

The Mustangs (18-5, 9-2) fell to two games behind AAC leader Tulsa. Forward Cannen Cunningham scored 14 points off the bench to lead SMU.

Cincinnati (16-6, 7-3) outrebounded SMU 32-25 overall and collected seven offensive rebounds in the second half. Forward Octavius Ellis was credited with seven rebounds and four blocked shots, though he altered several others.

“Players made plays in the second half,” Davis said. “Guys jumped up and made shots.”

Cincinnati took its first lead at the 17:58 mark of the second half before the teams traded 7-0 runs. The Bearcats ran off another in taking an eight-point lead with 3:30 left.

Guard Shaq Thomas’ 3-pointer put Cincinnati up by six with 1:30 left.

“The made big shots late in the clock,” SMU coach Larry Brown said. “Every time they made a big play, we put our heads down and their confidence rose.”

SMU’s leading scorer, guard Nic Moore, was held to eight points on 1-of-8 shooting. The Mustangs struggled from the field, hitting only 36.5 percent of their shots and missing several from close range, including a number of put-back attempts.

”We weren’t prepared offensively at all,“ Brown said. ”We didn’t handle their zone or their matchup very well. Hopefully, this is a good lesson for us.

“I take responsibility for this one.”

SMU forced 10 Cincinnati turnovers in the game’s first nine minutes but shot 5-for-16 during that same span. The Bearcats, meanwhile, made the most of their 11 first-half shots, connecting on 64 percent, and outrebounded SMU in the first 20 minutes.

SMU led by as many as eight, but Cobb’s personal five-point run in a minute-and-a-half span cut Cincinnati’s deficit to one late in the first half.

The Mustangs closed the half hitting six of their last 11 field-goal attempts.

”We shot ourselves in the foot by throwing the ball away so much,“ Davis said. ”It could’ve been a disaster.

“I can’t say enough about the kids’ character and how they just kept fighting.”

NOTES: The Mustangs are shooting 49 percent from the field this year, which ranks first in the AAC and 12th nationally. The Mustangs shot better than 50 percent 11 times this season and are 10-1 in those games. ... Cincinnati entered the night ranked fifth in the nation in scoring defense at 54.5 points per game, the fewest allowed for a Bearcats team since 1962-63. ... Interim Bearcats coach Larry Davis has a 9-4 record in place of Mick Cronin, who has missed games because of health reasons. ... Cincinnati held its opponent under 70 points for the 26th consecutive game, the nation’s longest active streak.