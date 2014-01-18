Preview: Cincinnati at South Florida

Now that it is finallygetting some national clout in the polls, No. 23 Cincinnati looks to keepmoving up the ladder when it visits South Florida on Saturday. After breakinginto the Top 25 for the first time this season, the Bearcats aren’t ready tosit on their laurels. ”We’ve got to continue to make sure everybody ishumble and ready to just keep going every game,“ Cincinnati guard SeanKilpatrick told the Cincinnati Enquirer, ”because the rankedteams are usually the ones that slack when they’ve got that number next totheir name.”

Riding aseason-high nine-game winning streak and sitting atop the American AthleticConference where it is unbeaten, Cincinnati hits the road with its nationalranking in tow for the first time after dispatching Temple 69-58 at home onTuesday. Kilpatrick, who matched his season high with 23 points in thewin, leads the ACC in scoring at 18.6 points per game while shooting nearly 42percent from the floor. South Florida has dropped three of its lastfour, falling at Southern Methodist 71-54 on Wednesday when the Bulls shotonly 32.1 percent from the floor.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT CINCINNATI (16-2, 5-0 AAC): The Bearcatsare off to their best conference start since 2002-03 when they opened 6-0 in ConferenceUSA play. In addition to Kilpatrick, Forward Justin Jackson is scoring in doubledigits, averaging 11.7 points and a team-high 7.7 rebounds for Cincinnati,which has the stingiest defense in the AAC, allowing opponents an average of56.3 points a game. The Bearcats have gone 25 straight games in holding opponentsunder 70 points, marking the longest current streak in the nation.

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (10-7, 1-3): Coming off of its first road loss of theseason, the Bulls return home where they are 6-4. South Floridais led by forward Victor Rudd (15.5) and guard Corey Allen Jr. (11.8) with Rudd also toppingthe Bulls in rebounding at seven per game. Rudd topped 1,000 career points inthe loss to SMU, which held the senior to a season-low five points, but he stillneeds 34 points to reach the milestone at South Florida, where Rudd transferredto after his freshman season at Arizona State.

TIP-INS

1. Kilpatrickhas played in 124 consecutive games, the third-longest streak in programhistory.

2. SouthFlorida leads the AAC in free throw attempts with 451, but ranks eighth in theconference in foul shooting at 65.6 percent.

3. The Bearcats have only had nine scholarship players suit up over the past week, four shy of the allotted 13, due toinjuries and academic ineligibility.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 72, South Florida 66