Preview: Cincinnati at South Florida

No. 17 Cincinnati looks to rebound after seeing a 15-game winning streak come to an end last time out when it pays a visit to last-place South Florida for an American Athletic Conference matchup Wednesday night. The Bearcats shot 34.7 percent from the field en route to a 60-51 loss to SMU on Sunday in a battle for first place - their first setback since Dec. 10 against rival Butler.

"We got stagnant," Cincinnati's senior guard Kevin Johnson told reporters. "The offense got stagnant and the defense lost some focus on some guys. Offense is always second to defense on this team. We know we're not going to make every shot. We're human beings. But at the end of the day you've still got to guard and make sure we get stops." Sophomore guard Jacob Evans said the Bearcats would learn from the experience against a talented SMU team, and USF - which Cincinnati beat 94-53 at home on Jan. 29 - just might be the right opponent to help regain some confidence. The Bulls had lost their first 12 conference games before Geno Thorpe led the way with 22 points in a 64-57 victory over East Carolina on Saturday that showed they are still fighting despite plenty of adversity. "The spirit is so incredibly good," USF interim coach Murry Bartow told reporters. "Practices have been great. Obviously we've lost a lot of games in a row but they never pout, they never get down and they never feel sorry for themselves."

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT CINCINNATI (22-3, 11-1 AAC): The Bearcats have to get AAC preseason co-Player of the Year Troy Caupain going again, as the senior guard went 0-for-7 from the field against SMU and is 5-for-27 combined the last three contests to drop his season average to 10.1 points per game. "When he goes 0-for-7, it's just tough," coach Mick Cronin told reporters. "I feel bad for him. He didn't want to play like that. I've got to do a better job of coaching him. That's how I look at it." Junior forward Kyle Washington leads the team in scoring (13.6) on 53 percent shooting and provides 7.1 rebounds per contest while Evans is close behind (13.4) after draining 5-of-11 from 3-point range Sunday.

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (7-17, 1-12): Thorpe missed the first game against Cincinnati due to injury and has been on a tear since returning to the lineup, averaging 19.3 points and 5.7 assists over the last three games to lift his team-high season marks to 14.2 and 4.5, respectively. Sophomore guard Troy Holston Jr. (10.6 points) and freshman forward Tulio DaSilva (10.0 points, 6.8 rebounds) also average in double figures for the Bulls, who are 10th out 11 teams in the league in scoring overall (65.4) but had a season-low nine turnovers against East Carolina. Freshman forward Malik Fitts has cooled off since his 28-point outburst against Memphis, averaging 5.3 in three games since.

TIP-INS

1. The Bearcats, who got a season-high 26 points from freshman G Jarron Cumberland on Jan. 29 against USF, have won the last seven games against the Bulls.

2. USF freshman G Michael Bibby, whose father and grandfather played in the NBA, scored a season-best 17 points in the first meeting with four 3-pointers.

3. Cincinnati junior F Gary Clark averages 10 points and a team-high 7.7 boards, but has hauled in 10.3 rebounds per game over the past six contests.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 78, USF 62