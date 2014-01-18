No. 23 Cincinnati 61, South Florida 54: Sean Kilpatrick scored a game-high 18points, including 11 in the second half, as the Bearcats won their 10thstraight by turning back the host Bulls in an American Athletic Conference slugfest.

ShaquilleThomas added 10 points on 3-of-4 shooting for Cincinnati (17-2, 6-0 AAC), which is off to its best start in eight seasons under Mick Cronin. JustinJackson chipped in nine points, five rebounds, three steals, two assists and ablocked shot for the Bearcats, who held their opponent under 70 points for the26th consecutive game - the longest active streak in the nation.

JavontaeHawkins came off the bench to lead SouthFlorida (10-8, 1-4) with 15 points. Victor Rudd bounced back from a season-lowfive-point outing against SMU with 12 points and nine rebounds while JohnEgbunu added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Bulls, who shot only 2-of-9 from3-point range to fall for the fourth time in five games.

Cincinnati ledby as many as seven points early in the second half before South Florida battledback for its only lead of the half at 35-34 on a Rudd jumper. With the gametied at 47, the Bearcats went on an 11-2 run, holding the Bulls - who shotjust over 39 percent in the game - to one basket over the next six minutes to takecontrol at 58-49 and hold on down the stretch.

The Bulls shot 36percent in the first half, but held Patrick - the leading scorer in the ACC -to seven points as they controlled the boards to stay close. After fallingbehind 19-11 midway through the half, South Florida went on a 13-3 run to takeits first lead at 24-22 before back-to-back 3-pointers from Ge‘Lawn Guynsparked the Bearcats to hit the intermission with a 30-26 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Patrick moved into fifth place amongall-time scorers at Cincinnati with 1,797 points. … South Florida outreboundedCincinnati 36-30. … F Titus Rubles had three blocked shots for the Bearcats,who tallied six blocks to just one for the Bulls.