Preview: Cincinnati at Temple

Cincinnati is ripping through the American Athletic Conference with a tight defense that is holding opponents to 54.9 points in seven conference games. Temple, which hosts the 16th-ranked Bearcats on Sunday, is sitting on the bottom of the AAC and has yet to pick up a conference win thanks in large part to a defense that can’t get stops. Cincinnati will attempt to become the second straight team to put up 90 points on the Owls.

Temple put up a fight at the Bearcats on Jan. 14, taking a lead with less than seven minutes to play before Cincinnati scored 22 points over the final 6:28 to take a 69-58 win. That marked setback No. 5 in the Owls’ current seven-game slide, which hit a low point with a 90-66 loss at Connecticut on Tuesday. “At this point, we have disappointed our fan base this year,” Temple coach Fran Dunphy told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I’m not happy about it. We’re working hard to reverse that.”

TV: 4 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT CINCINNATI (18-2, 7-0 AAC): The Bearcats have allowed only one of their seven AAC opponents to reach 60 points - a 61-60 win at Houston on Jan. 7 - and are riding an 11-game winning streak overall. Leading scorer Sean Kilpatrick buried six 3-pointers in the win over Temple and had one of his better shooting nights in a 69-51 triumph over Central Florida on Thursday, posting 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting, but coach Mick Cronin still sees room for improvement. “A lot of people may not talk about our team and our defense, but I believe in our talent,” Cronin told reporters. “I want our kids to get the respect they deserve. But to do that, you got to be more efficient on offense and be crisp for 40 minutes.”

ABOUT TEMPLE (5-12, 0-6): The Owls had a hard time containing Connecticut from the outside Tuesday and are last in the AAC in scoring defense, surrendering an average of 76.2 points. “When you’re good defensively, It increases your margin for error,” Dunphy told the newspaper. “We’ve had no margin for error.” Temple has four players averaging at least 14.2 points, led by Dalton Pepper’s 17, but hurt themselves with 15 turnovers in the Jan. 14 meeting. Pepper put up 21 points in that game but the Owls were missing guard Will Cummings (concussion), who returned from a two-game absence and put up 20 points at Connecticut.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati has held 27 straight opponents to less than 70 points.

2. Temple ranks last in the AAC in rebounding margin while the Bearcats are second in the league on the boards.

3. Bearcats F Justin Jackson has blocked at least five shots in four of the seven conference games.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 65, Temple 57