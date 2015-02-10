Preview: Cincinnati at Temple

Third place in the American Athletic Conference is on the line when Temple hosts Cincinnati on Tuesday and more importantly, the winner will enhance its NCAA Tournament resume. The Bearcats crushed Temple 84-53 on Jan. 17, but the Owls have won five straight since, including a 61-60 buzzer-beating victory over Memphis on Saturday. Cincinnati also enters the contest in winning form, prevailing in six of its last seven after Saturday’s harder-than-expected 63-58 victory over USF.

“I’m not pleased with how we played for a large portion of the game, but we survived what could have been a disaster for us in the RPI in a lot of ways,‘’ Bearcats associate head coach Larry Davis told reporters. ”We found a way to win the game. At the end of the day, we won it in Bearcat fashion with hustle and rebounding.‘’ Cincinnati has held seven straight opponents to fewer than 60 points - its best such streak since the 1962-63 Final Four team. The Bearcats have also limited 27 straight foes to fewer than 70 points - the longest run in the nation, while Temple has yielded an average of 51 points during its winning streak.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT CINCINNATI (17-6, 8-3 ACC): The Bearcats’ starting lineup of forwards Octavius Ellis, Gary Clark and Jermaine Sanders, and guards Troy Caupain and Kevin Johnson is 7-0 after Johnson scored all 11 of his points during a key 4:08 span of the second half against USF. Caupain, a sophomore, is the only Cincinnati player averaging double figures in scoring (10.2) while Ellis, a 6-10 junior, is next at 9.2 points while grabbing a team-best 7.2 rebounds - second in the AAC. Ellis (58.1 percent) and Clark (51.5), who averages 7.5 points and seven rebounds, are third and fourth, respectively, in the conference in field goal percentage.

ABOUT TEMPLE (17-7, 8-3): Sophomore guard Josh Brown averages only 6.1 points in 21 minutes, but his jumper with 2.4 seconds left against Memphis could prove to be one of the biggest shots of the season as the Owls erased a 16-point deficit. Will Cummings, a 6-2 senior guard, and 6-5 junior guard Quenton DeCosey each average a team-best 13.2 points and Cummings produces a team-high four assists per game while Jaylen Bond, a 6-7 junior, leads the conference in rebounding at eight per game and 8.5 per AAC contest. Cummings did not play in the first meeting because of a leg injury and DeCosey was held to three points.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati was 28th in the RPI ratings entering Monday while Temple was 37th.

2. The Owls allow an average of 60.4 points after permitting 78.1 last season - tied for third-largest margin of improvement in the nation.

3. The Bearcats boast the AAC’s top scoring defense (54.6 points per game),

PREDICTION: Temple 64, Cincinnati 62