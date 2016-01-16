Preview: Cincinnati at Temple

Temple figures to face a determined Cincinnati squad Saturday as the Bearcats travel to Philadelphia looking to avenge a 77-70 home loss on Dec. 29, when the Owls shot 50 percent in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams. The Bearcats sharpened their defense following the loss and have held each of their last four opponents to fewer than 60 points.

Owls guard Quenton DeCosey, the reigning AAC player of the week, averages a team-high 15.4 points and scored 19 while shooting 10-of-11 from the foul line in the earlier win over Cincinnati. The senior will need a repeat performance against the Bearcats, who have won three of their last four games, including Wednesday’s 70-59 victory over Houston. Guard Farad Cobb has led the Bearcats’ recent surge while averaging 14 points on 47.7 percent shooting from the field and 53.8 percent from 3-point range over the last four contests. Cobb could continue his strong play against the Owls, who have won four of their last six games but rank last in the AAC in field goal percentage (.402), second to last in field goal percentage defense (.414) and second to last in rebounding margin at minus-0.2.

TV: 12 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT CINCINNATI (13-5, 3-2 AAC): Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin called his team’s defensive effort in the earlier loss to Temple “an embarrassment” and should have no trouble motivating his squad for the rematch. Eight different players have led the Bearcats in scoring this season, including guard Kevin Johnson, who is known more for his defense but drilled four 3-pointers and scored 15 points Wednesday to help snap Houston’s five-game winning streak. Forward Gary Clark averages a team-high 8.5 rebounds for the Bearcats, who boast a rebounding margin of plus-6.4 but were outrebounded for the first time this season against the Cougars.

ABOUT TEMPLE (8-7, 3-2): Forward Jaylen Bond averages 10 points along with a team-high 8.2 rebounds for the Owls, who are aiming to bounce back from Wednesday’s heartbreaking 67-65 loss at Memphis. Guards Devin Coleman and Daniel Dingle made a combined six 3-pointers and scored 14 points apiece in last month’s upset of Cincinnati, but Dingle has averaged 2.5 points and failed to make a 3-pointer in four games since the victory. Temple leads the nation in fewest turnovers per game at 9.3 but will be tested by a Cincinnati team eager to snap a two-game skid against the Owls.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati leads the all-time series 17-8, including 4-3 in Philadelphia.

2. Temple is 96-23 at home since the start of the 2007-08 season.

3. Cincinnati guard Troy Caupain had a season-high 19 points along with seven assists in last month’s loss to the Owls.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 72, Temple 66