No. 16 Cincinnati 80, Temple 76: Sean Kilpatrick led the way with 29 points and eight rebounds as the visiting Bearcats jumped out to a big lead and held off the Owls to stay undefeated in American Athletic Conference play.

Shaquille Thomas added 15 points for Cincinnati (19-2, 8-0 AAC), which extended its winning streak to 12 straight. Troy Caupain collected eight points and nine assists off the bench as the Bearcats nearly let a 19-point lead slip away.

Dalton Pepper went 8-of-13 from 3-point range en route to a career-high 33 points and Will Cummings scored 14 for Temple (5-13, 0-7). Anthony Lee chipped in 12 points and six rebounds for the Owls, who have dropped 10 of their last 11.

Cincinnati held a 71-57 lead after Titus Rubles’ dunk with just over seven minutes left but went nearly six minutes without a field goal as Temple climbed back into it, slashing the deficit to 76-73 on Cummings’ free throws with 1:15 left and knotting it on Pepper’s 3-pointer 40 seconds later. Kilpatrick was fouled with seven seconds left and hit both free throws before Jermaine Sanders blocked a tying layup attempt at the other end and Kevin Johnson hit two more free throws to seal it.

The Owls shot 26.9 percent in the first half and trailed 36-26 at the break. Kilpatrick’s 3-pointer three minutes into the second half stretched it to 45-28 and the Bearcats led by as many as 19 before Temple began chipping away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Bearcats had held their previous 27 opponents under 70 points. … Cincinnati shot 54.7 percent from the field, led by Thomas’ 7-of-9 effort. … Pepper scored 27 points and hit seven of his career-high eight 3-pointers in the second half.