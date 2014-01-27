FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cincinnati 80, Temple 76
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
January 27, 2014 / 3:51 AM / 4 years ago

Cincinnati 80, Temple 76

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS Dalton Pepper’s 3-point numbers in 3rd graph)

No. 16 Cincinnati 80, Temple 76: Sean Kilpatrick led the way with 29 points and eight rebounds as the visiting Bearcats jumped out to a big lead and held off the Owls to stay undefeated in American Athletic Conference play.

Shaquille Thomas added 15 points for Cincinnati (19-2, 8-0 AAC), which extended its winning streak to 12 straight. Troy Caupain collected eight points and nine assists off the bench as the Bearcats nearly let a 19-point lead slip away.

Dalton Pepper went 8-of-14 from 3-point range en route to a career-high 33 points and Will Cummings scored 14 for Temple (5-13, 0-7). Anthony Lee chipped in 12 points and six rebounds for the Owls, who have dropped 10 of their last 11.

Cincinnati held a 71-57 lead after Titus Rubles’ dunk with just over seven minutes left but went nearly six minutes without a field goal as Temple climbed back into it, slashing the deficit to 76-73 on Cummings’ free throws with 1:15 left and knotting it on Pepper’s 3-pointer 40 seconds later. Kilpatrick was fouled with seven seconds left and hit both free throws before Jermaine Sanders blocked a tying layup attempt at the other end and Kevin Johnson hit two more free throws to seal it.

The Owls shot 26.9 percent in the first half and trailed 36-26 at the break. Kilpatrick’s 3-pointer three minutes into the second half stretched it to 45-28 and the Bearcats led by as many as 19 before Temple began chipping away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Bearcats had held their previous 27 opponents under 70 points. … Cincinnati shot 54.7 percent from the field, led by Thomas’ 7-of-9 effort. … Pepper scored 27 points and hit seven of his career-high eight 3-pointers in the second half.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.