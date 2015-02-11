Temple 75, Cincinnati 59: Will Cummings recorded 21 points, five assists and four steals to lead the host Owls to their sixth straight victory.

Jaylen Bond scored 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting for Temple (18-7, 9-3 AAC), which moved into sole possession of third in the conference - one game behind No. 25 SMU and 1 1/2 back of Tulsa. Jesse Morgan added 12 points while Quenton DeCosey had nine points and nine rebounds for the Owls, who shot 50 percent.

Farad Cobb scored 13 points as the Bearcats (17-7, 8-4) fell into fourth in the AAC after committing 17 turnovers. Shaquille Thomas had 11 points, Troy Caupain 10 and Octavius Ellis contributed eight points and six rebounds for Cincinnati, which lost for only the second time in its last eight games.

Temple scored 10 points off five of the Bearcats’ 11 first-half turnovers en route to a 13-5 lead, and extended the margin to 36-25 at intermission after shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 5-of-12 from 3-point range. Cummings scored eight points while recording three of the Owls’ seven steals prior to the break.

Cincinnati trimmed the deficit to 43-38 with 14:15 to play on Cobb’s 3-pointer before Temple pushed its advantage to 52-41 on Cummings’ jumper with 10:55 left. After Cobb’s 3 made it 52-44, the Bearcats scored one point during a 6:40 span as the Owls went on a 13-1 run with Bond and DeCosey scoring four apiece to take a 65-45 lead with 4:03 left, and Cincinnati could get no closer than 11 the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bond executed a highlight-reel dunk off an alley-oop pass from Morgan to make it 68-54 with 2:04 remaining as Temple avenged an 84-53 loss to the Bearcats on Jan. 17. ... Cincinnati allowed 70 or more points for the first time in 28 games, snapping the longest such streak in the nation, and yielded 60 or more for the first time in eight contests - the third-longest run in school history since 1949-50. ... Ellis, Caupain, Gary Clark, Jermaine Sanders and Kevin Johnson lost for the first time in eight games as a starting unit.