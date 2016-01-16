Temple 67, Cincinnati 65 (2 OT)

Temple swept Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference with a 67-65 double-overtime victory on Saturday afternoon at the Liacouras Center.

The victory enabled the Owls to improve to 9-7 overall and 4-2 in the AAC, while the loss snapped the Bearcats’ two-game winning streak and dropped them to 13-6 and 3-3.

Related Coverage Preview: Cincinnati at Temple

Temple senior guard Quenton DeCosey led all scorers with 22 points and senior guard Devin Coleman added 15, while senior forward Octavius Ellis and junior guard Troy Caupain led Cincinnati with 14 points each and sophomore forward Gary Clark chipped in 12.

Caupain sent the game into overtime with a tap-in with 11 seconds left in regulation. DeCosey missed a layup with :02 left and senior forward Jaylen Bond’s follow-up also missed.

Bond did come back to send the game into double-overtime with a free throw with 10 seconds left and eventually won it with a tip-in with :16 left in the second overtime.

There were a few times Temple appeared as if it would take off, cracking a 41-41 tie with an 11-3 run. The surge gave the Owls a 52-44 lead with 6:48 left to play after a 3-pointer from junior forward Mark Williams.

The Bearcats took a 24-22 lead into halftime. Cincinnati led only twice in the opening half, 2-0 and 24-22, both leads coming off Clark baskets.

Otherwise, Temple led throughout most of the opening 20 minutes. After Clark began the game with a layup at 19:38 remaining in the half, the Owls reeled off nine-straight points to hold a 9-2 edge.

The Bearcats went almost five minutes without scoring during the Temple surge, before freshman guard Jacob Evans broke the drought with a jumper at 14:50.