Preview: Cincinnati at Tulane

Known primarily for its hard-nosed defense, Cincinnati put up a near-historic shooting display its last time out. The Bearcats did not enjoy a similar fate the last time they faced Tulane, however, and will try to avenge a home loss to their new conference rival on Saturday when they hit the road to face the Green Wave. Cincinnati, which ranks sixth in Division I in scoring defense but 289th in scoring offense, had not topped 63 points in February prior to Wednesday’s 83-60 rout of UCF.

In addition to posting their second-highest point total of the season, the Bearcats shot 64.7 percent from the floor to register the fourth-best mark in their 114-year history. Tulane began American Athletic Conference play with a 4-2 mark, but Jonathan Stark’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer to stun Cincinnati two weeks ago is about the only good thing that has happened for the team since. The Green Wave has dropped three in a row since that victory and fell for the eighth time in nine games on Wednesday, losing 76-55 to co-conference leader Tulsa.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT CINCINNATI (19-9, 10-5 AAC): The Bearcats shot 78.3 percent from the field in the first half and excelled in a number of areas in Wednesday’s victory, setting a season high in assists (20) while winning the battle in the paint (44-30). “One of the best things we did offensively was we pushed the ball the best we’ve pushed it all year. … We were in attack mode, which this team needs to do moving forward to be a better offensive team,” Cincinnati associate coach Larry Davis said. Octavius Ellis (9.6 points) was at the forefront of the charge with a career-high 20 points and is in the midst of the best four-game scoring run of his career.

ABOUT TULANE (14-13, 5-10): Leading scorer Louis Dabney (13.7 points), who was held to three points in the Green Wave’s Feb. 14 victory over the Bearcats, drained five 3-pointers for the second straight game and poured in a career-high 32 points versus Tulsa. Despite the junior guard’s offensive explosion on Wednesday, Tulane has been unable to top 60 points during its 1-8 stretch and failed to score more than 55 eight times over that same span. Jay Hook (11 points per game) went 0-for-6 beyond the arc against the Golden Hurricane but has 176 career 3-pointers and needs 18 more over the rest of the season to move into second place on the school’s all-time list.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati’s loss to Tulane two weeks ago ended a 10-game winning streak by the Bearcats in the series.

2. The Green Wave have shot below 40 percent from the field in 11 conference outings, including each of the last nine.

3. The Bearcats have shot below 60 percent from the foul line in five of their last six games, including a season-worst 38.5 percent in their first meeting with the Green Wave.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 64, Tulane 54