Preview: Cincinnati at Tulane

No. 20 Cincinnati already owns a blowout victory over Tulane this season and will go for another one as it attempts to push its winning streak into double digits when it visits New Orleans on Saturday for an American Athletic Conference clash. The Bearcats have proven they can win in a variety of ways during their nine-game run, which includes a 92-56 home rout of the Green Wave on Jan. 1.

Cincinnati has scored as much as 119 and as little as 55 on the winning streak, and head coach Mick Cronin has been impressed with how his team has made adjustments. “If you’re gonna win a lot of games in a row, good teams have got to win in different ways,” Cronin told reporters after an 81-74 victory over Temple on Wednesday night. “The last game we won we held a team to 45 points. Tonight we scored 81 against a great defensive team. You’ve got to be able to adjust. These games are all unique in college basketball. There’s so many different styles.” Tulane has lost seven of eight games, including its last five at home. The Green Wave must do a better job offensively if they have any hope of sticking with the AAC-leading Bearcats as the 56 points they put up in the first meeting represents a season low.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT CINCINNATI (16-2, 6-0 AAC): After shooting 32.8 percent in a 55-46 win over East Carolina, the Bearcats’ struggles carried over against Temple as they made only 11 of 33 shots from the floor in the first half. Cronin and his players made adjustments at halftime and came out blazing, hitting 17 of 23 shots in the second half to finish at 50 percent for the game and rally past the Owls. “We just had to come together,” senior guard Kevin Johnson, who scored all 16 of his points in the final 20 minutes, told reporters. “It was a rough halftime speech.”

ABOUT TULANE (4-14, 1-5): Junior guard Cameron Reynolds has been a bright spot during a rough campaign under first-year coach Mike Dunleavy Sr. Reynolds, who scored a team-high 17 points in the first meeting with Cincinnati, is coming off his second double-double of the season after scoring 20 points and matching a career high with 12 rebounds in an 89-82 loss at Tulsa on Wednesday. He leads the Green Wave with 15.6 points and 6.6 rebounds a game.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati junior F Kyle Washington is averaging 15.5 points and 7.3 rebounds in four games since a nine-point, three-board effort in the first meeting with Tulane.

2. The Bearcats lead the series 24-14 and have won the past three meetings with the Green Wave.

3. Tulane scored a season-high 54 points in the second half Wednesday against Tulsa and matched its season best with 12 3-pointers in the game.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 79, Tulane 61