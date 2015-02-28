Cincinnati 63, Tulane 47: Kevin Johnson drained four 3-pointers off the bench on his way to a career-high 15 points as the visiting Bearcats routed the Green Wave.

Octavius Ellis contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds en route to his second double-double for Cincinnati (20-9, 11-5 American Athletic), which avenged a 50-49 last-second home loss to Tulane on Feb. 14 and has won 11 of the last 12 meetings. Shaq Thomas chipped in 11 points while Gary Clark contributed eight points, nine rebounds and five assists as the Bearcats’ posted their fifth consecutive 20-win season.

Louis Dabney carried the offense with 18 points for Tulane (14-14, 5-11), which has dropped four straight and nine of its last 10. Jay Hook added 12 points and eight boards while Jonathan Stark, who hit the game-winning 30-footer at the buzzer in the first meeting, finished with six points and seven assists.

Cincinnati, which never trailed, used consecutive 3-pointers from Johnson to spark an early 11-0 run and another triple from the sophomore guard to complete a game-opening 21-6 surge. The lead swelled to 28-9 on a 3-pointer by Thomas with 4 ½ minutes left in the first half and Ellis sent the Bearcats into the break with a 30-16 edge with a late layup after Tulane rallied within 12.

Troy Caupain, Ellis and Clark each contributed a bucket as Cincinnati quickly restored its 19-point advantage in the opening moments of the second half before another 7-0 spurt by the Green Wave, but Johnson’s last triple of the contest answered Tulane’s final flurry. An emphatic dunk to begin a three-point play as well as a jumper from Thomas stretched the margin to as much as 23 with 4 ½ minutes left and the Bearcats cruised the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Bearcats have held 20 of their 29 opponents this season to fewer than 60 points. … Tulane’s 16 first-half points were the fewest allowed by a Cincinnati opponent in a half this season. … The Green Wave, who shot 34.8 percent from the field on Saturday, have converted below 40 percent of their field-goal attempts in 12 conference outings, including each of the last 10.