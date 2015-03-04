Preview: Cincinnati at Tulsa

Tulsa can bolster its NCAA Tournament resume and maintain its slim lead in the American Athletic Conference when it hosts Cincinnati on Wednesday. Regardless of the result, however, the Golden Hurricane will visit No. 22 SMU on Sunday in a winner-take-all showdown for the top seed in the upcoming conference tournament. Tulsa kept its regular-season title hopes alive with an overtime victory at Memphis on Saturday to extend its winning streak to four games.

Cincinnati has rebounded from a three-game skid by posting three consecutive double-digit victories to move into a tie for third place in the conference. The Bearcats routed Tulane on Saturday to avenge a one-point defeat two weeks earlier - a game they knew they had to have to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. “The (NCAA selection) committee can’t look at us and say you got beat by Tulane twice,” associate coach Larry Davis said after the win.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT CINCINNATI (20-9, 11-5 AAC): The Bearcats do not have a player scoring in double figures, but Shaquille Thomas has provided an offensive jolt since he was inserted into the starting lineup three games ago. The junior forward is averaging 14 points - more than double his season total - while connecting on 15-of-22 shots in that span. Leading scorer Octavius Ellis has bounced back with a vengeance following a four-point effort in which he was ejected for a flagrant foul, collecting 34 points and 18 rebounds in the past two games.

ABOUT TULSA (21-7, 14-2): Junior guard Shaquille Harrison snapped out of a slump at the ideal time, scoring 23 points in the 74-72 victory at Memphis - the Golden Hurricane’s fourth consecutive win in games decided by four points or fewer. Harrison had a string of five straight 20-point games earlier this season but had been limited to six points or fewer four times before just missing his second double-double of the year. Point guard Rashad Ray scored a season-high 18 points versus Memphis and has 19 assists versus five turnovers in the last four.

TIP-INS

1. The Bearcats lead the AAC with an average of 55.2 points allowed.

2. Tulsa is 6-0 when it shoots at least 40 percent from the floor.

3. Cincinnati is one of 16 schools to reach the NCAA Tourney in each of the past four seasons.

PREDICTION: Tulsa 59, Cincinnati 56