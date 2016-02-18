Preview: Cincinnati at Tulsa

Cincinnati and host Tulsa look to bolster their postseason resumes when they meet in a key American Athletic Conference contest Thursday. The pair - two of the five teams within two games of league-leading Temple - need quality wins against other AAC contenders.

“We’ve got to come out and play desperate in this game,” Cincinnati forward Octavius Ellis told GoBearcats.com. “We can’t come out like we’ve already got a spot. (Tulsa is) gonna want to come out with a lot of revenge.” The Bearcats, who have won six of seven, jumped to a quick lead and beat Tulsa 76-57 on Jan. 2. Sophomore forward Gary Clark has led Cincinnati’s balanced offense of late, recording three double-doubles in his last four games. Tulsa features the league’s leading scoring duo, but Pat Birt’s recent play has given the Golden Hurricane another weapon.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT CINCINNATI (19-7, 9-4 AAC): Troy Caupain leads four Bearcats in double figures with 11.5 points and a team-best 4.8 assists. Clark (10.8 points, team-best 8.8 rebounds) ranks second in the AAC with a 59.1 shooting percentage and Ellis adds 10.0 points and 7.0 rebounds after back-to-back double-doubles. The Bearcats were ranked 13th nationally in field-goal percentage defense (38.8) through Tuesday’s games and have held their past five league opponents to 63 points or fewer.

ABOUT TULSA (16-9, 8-5): Guards James Woodard (15.9 points) and Shaquille Harrison (15.2 points) combine for a league-leading 31.1 points. Birt (11.8 points) is averaging 22.5 points during his last four games, hitting 55.6 percent from the field and 20-of-37 from the 3-point line. Harrison (5.4) and Woodard (5.1) lead the team in rebounds while the Golden Hurricane are 10th in the AAC in rebounding margin (minus-1.6).

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati is looking for its sixth straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

2. Woodard (244) needs five made 3-pointers to pass Scottie Haralson (2010-13) for third place on Tulsa’s career list.

3. Cincinnati starting F Shaq Thomas (6.8 points, 4.0 rebounds) did not play Saturday to rest foot and ankle injuries and his status is unknown for Thursday.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 66, Tulsa 60