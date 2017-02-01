Preview: Cincinnati at Tulsa

Long known and feared for its rugged defense, Cincinnati is serving notice it could be primed for a deeper-than-usual run in March thanks to an offense the likes of which the Bearcats have not sported in 20 years. No. 14 Cincinnati looks to remain undefeated in conference play and attempts to secure its 13th consecutive victory Wednesday when it visits Tulsa.

Cincinnati has led the AAC in scoring defense in each of the first three seasons the league has existed, but none of 11th-year coach Mick Cronin's teams have lasted any longer than two games in the NCAA Tournament in large part due to an inconsistent offense - last season marked the first time in Cronin's tenure his team averaged more than 69 points. While the Bearcats rank third in scoring defense (61.8 points) almost midway through the conference season this year, they are averaging a league-best 78.5 points in 2016-17 - their highest mark since 1996-97. Cincinnati topped 90 points for the sixth time this season in Sunday's 94-53 rout of South Florida, getting 60 points from its bench while rolling to its most lopsided victory since joining the AAC. The Golden Hurricane bounced back from a painful three-point loss to East Carolina last Wednesday with a 77-66 win over Central Florida on Saturday to remain in sole possession of third place in the conference, two games back of the Bearcats.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT CINCINNATI (19-2, 8-0 American): Freshman guard Jarron Cumberland (7.5 points) scored a career-high 26 points Sunday and earned conference player of the week honors after averaging 20.5 points while shooting 65 percent from the field and 57.1 percent beyond the arc in 20.5 minutes in the Bearcats' wins over Xavier and USF. Gary Clark (9.8 points, 7.1 boards) logged only 14 minutes against the Bulls, but the junior forward still managed to go 2-for-3 from the field and grab eight rebounds, lifting his team-high mark in field-goal percentage to 61.2. Troy Caupain handed out five assists in only 16 minutes Sunday and needs three more to pass Steve Logan (456) for fourth place in school history.

ABOUT TULSA (12-8, 6-2): Pat Birt (10.3 points) scored a team-high 19 points to help propel the Golden Hurricane to their fifth win in six contests Saturday, knocking down all eight of his free throws - including six over the final 39 seconds - but the senior guard is shooting only 29.2 percent from the floor at home this season. Junior Etou paces Tulsa in scoring (12.7) and rebounding (7.1), while reserve guard Corey Henderson Jr. (8.5 points) is averaging 12.1 points over his last seven outings, hitting at least three 3-pointers three times over that span. Junior forward TK Edogi (4.4 points), who went 3-for-4 from the field and finished with 10 points and seven rebounds Saturday, is shooting 68.6 percent for the season.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati scored a season-high 34 points off 24 turnovers by USF on Sunday.

2. Tulsa has won 12 straight AAC home games.

3. Since halftime of the Crosstown Shootout with Xavier on Thursday, Cumberland has tallied 39 points on 13-for-18 shooting to go along with six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 78, Tulsa 71