Cincinnati 56, Tulsa 47: Farad Cobb scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half as the visiting Bearcats won their fourth in a row and halted the Golden Hurricane’s four-game winning streak.

Troy Caupain was also in double figures with 12 points as Cincinnati (21-9, 12-5 AAC) withstood a second-half comeback to deny Tulsa a share of the league’s regular-season title. Octavius Ellis scored only seven points but grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds and blocked four shots for the Bearcats.

Rashad Ray scored 15 points off the bench, and James Woodard added 12 points for the Golden Hurricane (21-8, 14-3), who will visit SMU on Sunday in a winner-take-all showdown for the top seed in the upcoming conference tournament. Tulsa shot 34 percent overall and struggled through a 4-of-13 outing at the free-throw line.

Cobb scored 12 of Cincinnati’s 14 points over a 7 1/2-minute span for a 43-36 edge with just over eight minutes left, but Ray answered from long range and the Golden Hurricane closed within 45-42. Cobb again had the answer, drilling another 3-pointer with 1:47 left to make it 50-42 and Tulsa never got closer than six points thereafter.

Kevin Johnson scored five straight points to ignite an 11-2 spurt as the Bearcats surged ahead by a dozen at 25-13 with 4 1/2 minutes in the half. Woodard and Ray responded by knocking down 3-pointers as Tulsa cut the deficit to 27-20 at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bearcats F Shaquille Thomas, who averaged 14 points per game in his last three since cracking the starting lineup, missed all six of his shots and failed to score. ... Ray scored nine points in the second half for Tulsa, which only trailed by seven at halftime despite connecting on 8-of-28 from the floor. ... Cobb had his second-highest output of the season, behind only his career-best 24 points versus Morehead State in the second game of the season.