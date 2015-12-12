Preview: Cincinnati at Xavier

Xavier beat Cincinnati 59-57 in the Crosstown Shootout last year when Bearcats guard Farad Cobb missed an open 3-pointer in the final seconds after Trevon Bluiett made two free throws with 11.5 seconds left. Cobb and the rest of his 22nd-ranked Cincinnati teammates will try and repay the favor Saturday when the Bearcats travel across town to play No. 13 Xavier in the series’ 83rd edition of the rivalry.

“It was a tough ending with me taking that shot and it not going in,” Cobb said. “But as a player you live for games like this, so I’m looking forward to it.” This game has added significance, as it the first time since Jan. 19, 1994, that both teams are ranked. Xavier’s 9-0 start is its best under seventh-year coach Chris Mack and the best since a school-record 10-0 start in 1996-97, but the game returns to the Cintas Center for the first time since 2011 when an ugly brawl broke out that triggered a two-year neutral-court setting. “I think it’s great to have it at the schools. That makes it a more genuine rivalry,” Musketeers guard Myles Davis told Cincinnati.com. “I think it means much more. I just hope both teams are ready to play because it’s going to be exciting. It’s going to be tough,” Davis said.

TV: 5:30 p.m. ET, Fox

ABOUT CINCINNATI (8-1): Senior forward Shaq Thomas led six players in double figures with 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting and sophomore Gary Clark posted his first double-double of the campaign with 13 points and a career-high 14 rebounds as the Bearcats routed Morgan State 87-66 on Sunday after losing at the buzzer to Butler on Dec. 2. Although Cincinnati has as many 3-pointers through nine games as it did through 17 last season (74), Cobb has converted only 5-of-22 in the last five games after shooting 16-of-26 from long range and averaging 16.5 points in the Bearcats’ first four games. Cincinnati ranks seventh in the country in scoring margin (plus-23.6) and eighth in scoring defense (58.4).

ABOUT XAVIER (9-0): Sophomore Bluiett scored a career-high 22 points and drained five 3-pointers in a 90-55 home win over Wright State on Tuesday. Bluiett leads six Musketeers in double figures, averaging 15.9 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting a team-best 47.2 percent from 3-point range. Senior forward James Farr chips in 10.1 points and 8.7 rebounds, and Xavier ranks fourth in the nation in rebound margin (plus-14.7) and has made more free throws (204) than its opponents have taken (168).

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati leads the all-time series 49-33 in a series that began in 1929.

2. Clark had one of his best games against Xavier last year, scoring 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting with seven rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots.

3. Bearcats junior G Kevin Johnson is the only scholarship player on either team who grew up in Cincinnati. ”This is a real big game, not only for us as players but for the city itself. It brings a lot of excitement for the city,” Johnson told reporters.

PREDICTION: Xavier 66, Cincinnati 63