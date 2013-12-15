(Updated: CORRECTS time in graph 5 RECASTS sentence 2, graph 5)

Xavier 64, Cincinnati 47: Justin Martin matched a career high with 17 points as the Musketeers never trailed and cruised past the Bearcats in the Crosstown Classic at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati.

James Farr hit all four of his shots and tallied 10 points before fouling out while Matt Stainbrook grabbed 11 rebounds for Xavier (8-3), which overcame a season-high 20 turnovers with a season-best 11-for-16 effort beyond the arc. The victory snapped Cincinnati’s 18-game winning streak at the venue.

Sean Kilpatrick went 8-of-12 from the foul line to finish with 17 points for Cincinnati (7-2) while Shaquille Thomas added 13. Outside of Kilpatrick and Thomas’ combined 9-of-17 performance from the floor, the rest of the Bearcats shot 5-of-25.

Xavier never trailed despite early foul trouble from leading scorer Semaj Christon, getting back-to-back 3-pointers from Martin and Farr to take a seven-point lead less than five minutes into the contest. Cincinnati rallied within three before Martin and Stainbrook scored seven points apiece during a 24-6 surge that gave the Musketeers a 35-14 advantage.

Kilpatrick scored the final six points in the final minute of the first half and six points early in the second half as the Bearcats narrowed the gap to 10 with 13:24 remaining. Cincinnati, which went nearly 10 minutes without a field goal, could get no closer as Christon drained back-to-back 3-pointers to stretch Xavier’s bulge back to 19 with 9:53 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Xavier has won five of the last seven meetings. … The Bearcats, who have recorded an average of 10.8 steals - including 10 on Saturday - and 21.3 turnovers over their last six contests, have dropped two straight. … The Musketeers, who went 0-3 during a three-day trip to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in late November, have yet to lose on the mainland.