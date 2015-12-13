No. 12 Xavier 65, No. 23 Cincinnati 55

Guard Myles Davis scored 17 points to lead No. 12 Xavier to a 65-55 victory over No. 23 Cincinnati on Saturday in the annual Crosstown Shootout at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati.

Xavier (10-0) bolted out to a 42-26 halftime lead and stayed the course after the intermission.

The Bearcats (8-2) pulled as close as five points midway through the second half before the Musketeers expanded their lead and remained unbeaten.

Guard Edmond Sumner was the only other Xavier player to score in double figures with 11 points.

Xavier made 6 of 15 shots from 3-point range to offset its 41.7 percent free-throw shooting (5 of 12).

Four Cincinnati players scored in double figures, including forward Octavius Ellis with 13 points, forward Shaq Thomas and guard Farad Cobb with 11 each and guard Troy Caupain with 10.

The Bearcarts shot 40.4 percent from the field (21 of 52) and only 26.9 percent behind the 3-point arc (7 of 26).