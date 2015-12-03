Air Force 97, The Citadel 93

Air Force withstood The Citadel’s barrage of three-point attempts to beat the Bulldogs 97-93 Wednesday night in Colorado Springs behind a game-high 22 points from guard Trevor Lyons.

The Citadel, which entered the game leading the nation with an average of 97.1 points a game, attempted 50 3-pointers and made 18 (36 percent). The Bulldogs, led by 18 points from guard Warren Sledge, attempted 72 field goals overall. They made 31 (43.1 percent).

Lyons had a near triple-double with nine assists and seven rebounds to go with his scoring. Four other Falcons (5-2) were in double-figures, including forward Hayden Graham with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Air Force, which trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half, rallied back from a 49-41 deficit with 18:21 remaining in the second half by going on a 13-0 run that spanned almost four minutes.

Reserve guard Dezmond James closed the run with a layup with 14:42 left to give the Falcons a 54-49 lead. The Citadel (5-3) missed seven field goals in the scoreless sequence, including five misses from 3-point range.

After Citadel guard Derrick Henry made two free throws to cut Air Force’s lead to 77-74 lead with 5:27 left, the Falcons, who shot 55.2 percent from the field in the game, went on another run.

The Citadel went on a scoreless stretch of almost two minutes while Air Force scored six straight points, four by James, as the Falcons grabbed their biggest lead of the game, 83-74, with 3:36 left.

Henry and Bulldogs guard P.J. Boutte made 3-pointers in the last 10 seconds to cut the lead to 96-93, but Air Force forward Kyle Broekhuis made one of two free-throw attempts with three seconds left to put the game out of reach.