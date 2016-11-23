Cunliffe helps Arizona State outslug The Citadel

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona State freshman Sam Cunliffe recorded career highs with 23 points and 10 rebounds and guard Tra Holder had 22 points in a 127-110 victory over The Citadel at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday.

Reserve guard Kodi Justice had a season-high 20 points, Obi Oleka had 20 points and a career-best 15 rebounds and Shannon Evans II had 17 points for the Sun Devils (4-2).

Justice, who started the first two games of the season before being replaced in the starting lineup by Torian Graham, made 5 of 6 3-pointers and Arizona State made a season-high 15 threes in 31 attempts. Graham had 20 points and four 3-pointers.

Kaelon Harris scored 30 points, Zane Najdawi added 28 for The Citadel (3-3), which entered the game averaging 102.4 points a game, third in NCAA Division I play.

Harris and Najdawi had four 3-pointers, as did Quayson Williams, who scored 13 points. The Bulldogs made 13 of 37 3-point attempts.

Arizona State's point total was its highest since it recorded 130 against Pasadena in 1962. It had 127 against Oklahoma in 1963.

Freshman center Jethro Tshisumpa had three blocked shots in a 48-second span midway through the first half as the Sun Devils took a 23-12 lead. Citadel closed to within two points at 30-28, but could never get closer.

Harris and Williams had two 3-pointers apiece in a 16-6 run that brought the Bulldogs within four at 72-68, with 12 1/2 minutes remaining, but they could not get within seven points in the final nine minutes.

Arizona State will play No. 1-ranked Kentucky on Monday at the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas.

The Citadel scored 146, 119 and 116 points its previous three victories before losing 130-63 at No. 20 Iowa State on Sunday.