Nebraska 77, Citadel 62: Terran Petteway exploded for 27 points as the Cornhuskers pulled away in the second half to defeat the Bulldogs.

Petteway went 9-of-18 from the field and 7-of-9 from the foul line to finish one point below his career high. Shavon Shields poured in 17 points for Nebraska (8-3), which forced 17 turnovers on Saturday and 38 over its last two games.

Ashton Moore led the way for the Bulldogs (4-9) with a season-high 21 points. Brian White and Matt Van Scyoc added 11 apiece for the Citadel, which fell to 0-6 in true road games and has lost those contests by an average of 18.3 points.

Citadel held a 29-21 cushion late in the first half following a 3-pointer from Van Scyoc before Pettway scored six of his 16 first-half points during an 11-3 spurt to knot the game at 32 at intermission. Shields and Walter Pitchford keyed an early second-half surge with Nebraska’s first eight points, but the Bulldogs turned it around and took back the lead at 51-49 on a jumper by Quinton Marshall.

Leslee Smith tied the game on the next possession and Petteway’s dunk about 30 seconds later gave the Cornhuskers the lead for good. After Moore hit a jumper to bring Citadel within 57-56, Shields knocked down a 3-pointer and Petteway scored five points during a 9-0 run to give Nebraska its first double-digit lead with four minutes left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nebraska completed its non-conference home schedule with a 7-0 mark – its first unblemished record in such games since the 2010-11 season. … Citadel fell to 0-4 all-time against the Cornhuskers. … Six of Nebraska’s seven home wins have come by double figures.