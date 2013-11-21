Preview: Citadel at Wake Forest

Wake Forest looks to move to 5-0 for the first time since 2008-09 as it hosts Citadel on Thursday. The Demon Deacons have cruised past their first four opponents by an average of 34 points and will have a week to rest after taking on the Bulldogs before a showdown with third-ranked Kansas. Travis McKie scored 22 points and added 10 rebounds in Wake Forest’s most recent win, a 90-83 decision over Jacksonville.

McKie noted the Demon Deacons outworking the Dolphins on the boards 57-40 as a key to that win, telling the Raleigh News-Observer, “They wanted to get free for the fast-break points, so they’re not a good rebounding team (and) we wanted to punish them for that.” Citadel was trounced at Tennessee on Monday 86-60, snapping a two-game win streak.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT CITADEL (2-3): The Bulldogs shot just 34.5 percent against the Volunteers, falling behind by 20 midway through the first half and never getting to within 14 thereafter. Matt Van Scyoc, whose 18.2 points per game lead all scorers for Citadel, had a team-high 19 points against Tennessee. Brian White (13.6) and Ashton Moore (11.6) are the only other Bulldogs averaging double-digit points, while White’s 7.2 rebounding average leads the team.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (4-0): The Demon Deacons’ 4-0 start is their first in Jeff Bzdelik’s tenure at Wake Forest, which began in 2010. The Deacons prevailed over Jacksonville, despite their worst shooting performance of the season at 38.7 percent. Codi Miller-McIntyre leads Wake Forest, averaging 21 points, while Devin Thomas adds 15.3 to go with 12.5 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Wake Forest is 14-2 all-time against Citadel, recording nine straight wins in the series, though the teams have not faced each other since 1996.

2. The Bulldogs are 40-of-97 from long range this season, leading the Southern Conference in 3-point field goal percentage at 41.2 percent.

3. Thomas’ rebounding average ranks among the top 10 in the nation.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 91, Citadel 67