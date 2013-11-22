FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wake Forest 82, Citadel 54
November 22, 2013 / 2:31 AM / 4 years ago

Wake Forest 82, Citadel 54

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Wake Forest 82, The Citadel 54: Coron Williams scored 12 points, all on 3-pointers, to lead the host Demon Deacons over the Bulldogs.

Devin Thomas added 11 points and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds for Wake Forest, which moved to 5-0 to start a season for the first time since 2008-09. Travis McKie pitched in with 10 points and tied a career-high with five blocks, while adding six rebounds, four assists and four steals in a well-rounded effort for the Demon Deacons.

Brian White paced The Citadel (2-4), scoring 18 points while grabbing five rebounds. Matt Van Scyoc added 12 points for the Bulldogs, who dropped their second straight game.

While the contest was tight for much of the opening frame, Tyler Cavanaugh drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send Wake Forest into the halftime with a 34-27 lead. The Demon Deacons had a season-high eight steals by halftime, including four from McKie.

In the second half, Wake Forest distanced itself quickly, outscoring the Bulldogs 48-27 in a dominant finish. Codi Miller-McIntyre, the Demon Deacons’ leading scorer entering play, finished with nine points and dished out a game-high eight assists.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wake Forest won its 10th straight in the series, moving to 15-2 all-time in the first meeting between the two teams since 1996. ... The Bulldogs, who came into the game shooting a Southern Conference-best 41.2 percent from long range, connected on just 4-of-16 from beyond the arc against the Demon Deacons. ... Williams has 14 3-pointers in his last three games for Wake Forest, becoming the first Demon Deacon to achieve as much since Justin Gray dropped 15 in a three-game span in 2005-06.

