Preview: Clemson at Arkansas

It will be the classic clash of styles when Clemson ventures on the road for its first true road game of the season and faces Arkansas on Saturday. The Tigers lead the nation in scoring defense at 51 points per game and are limiting opponents to 34.1 percent shooting. Arkansas prefers a rapid pace and has scored 99 or more points twice, including a convincing 111-65 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday.

Arkansas has lost two of its last four games with the defeats coming in the Maui Invitational against California and Gonzaga. Clemson’s lone loss was against a surprisingly good Massachusetts squad in the championship game of the Charleston Classic. Tigers forward K.J. McDaniels has five 20-point outings and has already swatted away 24 shots while leading the squad in scoring (17.1) and ranking second in rebounding (6.4).

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Comcast Sports Southeast

ABOUT CLEMSON (7-1): Center Landry Nnoko is coming off a strong effort against South Carolina State in which he had a career-high 13 points to go with 13 rebounds and a career-best four blocked shots. Nnoko is averaging a team-leading 6.8 rebounds while starting all eight games and is much improved from his freshman campaign. “He doesn’t realize yet that he can be a really good player,” Tigers coach Brad Brownell said. “He is a nice guy, sometimes too nice, and he is a hard worker. He is not the nastiest guy in the world and he needs to be tougher.”

ABOUT ARKANSAS (5-2): Freshman Bobby Portis is emerging as a solid player and the 6-10 forward has recorded three straight double-digit outings to go with an 11.3 average. Guard Michael Qualls leads the Razorbacks in scoring (15.6) and rebounding (5.9) while forward Alandise Harris averages 14.1 points and leads the team in blocked shots (11) and steals (10). Arkansas is averaging 88.6 points and forcing 18.6 turnovers with its dashing style under third-year coach Mike Anderson.

TIP-INS

1. The Razorbacks won the lone previous meeting - 62-60 during the 1961-62 campaign.

2. Arkansas has scored more than 80 points five times, while Clemson has held three opponents to less than 50 points.

3. Tigers G Devin Coleman has scored in double figures in three straight games and tallied a career-best 16 points in the victory over South Carolina State.

PREDICTION: Clemson 63, Arkansas 61